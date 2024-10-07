Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A zoo that went viral with images of a fat bear and a tubby leopard that looks like a Disney character has been accused of fattening other animals after they were flooded with visitors.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The zoo hit the headlines when footage was released showing its moon bear with its legs crossed leisurely, lying flat on its back at its home in Panzhihua Park, located in Sichuan Province, in south-western China.

It was then revealed that they had a fat leopard, which they promised to slim down before later admitting that they had given up on a diet, explaining that the big cat was too old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoo officials decided it was not fair to try and force the 16-year-old leopard that is being compared to Officer Clawhauser in the Disney animated film Zootopia to lose weight.

They said they had decided to let it continue to enjoy its life, and now it appears that other animals have also been overfed and ended up much larger than they would ever manage in the wild.

New video footage includes an overweight peacock and fresh videos of the large leopard and tubby bear.

The zoo boasts that the money earned from ticket prices is all spent on feeding the animals, which many people pointed out was probably the reason why obesity appeared to be a problem among some of the inhabitants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online commentators noted that the zoo should be renamed as the "experimental pig breeding farm" and noted that ticket prices had increased 50% because so many people were turning up. The zoo denied, however, that they are overfeeding animals, saying that the problem is they don't have enough space to move around, and that's why they put on weight.

Sun Quanhui, a senior scientific adviser at World Animal Protection, told local media that the very least they could do was make sure that the leopard had to work to find the food, putting it in difficult-to-reach places.

Leopards can live up to 17 years in the wild and, in captivity, have been known to live up to 23 years.

A zoo spokesman added that as long as the leopard was happy, that was the main thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Online commentators like 'H' said: "I really give a big thumbs up to this zoo. The animals in other zoos are so skinny."

And user 'Prejudice' said: "I hope I can be reborn in Panzhihua Zoo in my next life."

While the user 'People' said: "So cute, I want to touch it."

Story: Newsflash/NewsX