Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As a massive The Good Place fan - here’s why I’m excited for Ted Danson’s Netflix return in A Man on the Inside.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With two young children and a full time job, I don’t get much time for TV so if I’m going to find time to watch a whole series, it’s got to be really, really good. And when so much in life feels like hard work, it’s nice if the little bit of escapism I do get is in some respect, uplifting. Well at the very least, not downright depressing anyway.

That’s why The Good Place struck a cord with me, not only is the series, starring hapless ‘soulmates’ Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) and Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper) alongside comedy legend Ted Danson as afterlife "architect" Michael, forking hilarious, it also leaves you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. It’s the ultimate feelgood show. Until now that is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Man on the Inside has just dropped on Netflix and I’m enormously excited to find time to binge watch it. The show, which sees Danson team up again with Michael Schur (responsible not only for The Good Place but also was also producer and writer for the American remake of the The Office and co-created Parks and Recreation), follows the story of Charles (Danson) who, looking for a new purpose in life after his retirement, takes on the job as private investigator, infiltrating a retirement after the theft of a precious piece of jewellery.

Ted Danson as Charles in A Man on the Inside | Colleen E. Hayes/Netflix

Reviews largely all say the same thing - it’s ‘nice’. But not in that lacklustre way you might describe a fairly okay-ish baked item made by a well-meaning child. No, this show is described as ‘nice’ in the best possible way. While tackling the prickly topic of ageing, touching on dementia and many other health concerns afflicting people in the twilight of their life, it does it with a lot of heart and a good dollop of wit too.

While I look forward to chuckling along to the funny bits I will also come armed with a box of tissues as, I have been warned, there are one or two tearjerking moments to look out for too. And this is what this duo do so well, creating tender moments that never fail to put a lump in your throat.

And it’s not only the professional reviewers giving A Man on the Inside a thumbs up, audience reviews already flooding in are all pretty positive too. Reviewer Melisa Wright, wrote: “Beautiful series with some true comic moments. I am 3/4 the way through and enjoying it very much. It is sad in parts too, so if you are a cryer have your tissues handy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aline Helou agreed, writing: “It is a very nice series that discusses important themes such as friendship and happiness. It emphasises the importance of helping each other. I believe this is a great series to watch because it brings a lot of fun and emotional feelings. I can relate to these themes in my life, particularly with my family.”

And while Chelsea DeRouchey called it “heartwarming and funny” after binge watching it in one day, Tammy Ingebritson simply said: “Not one step off! Ted Danson hasn't lost a beat!”

So, if like me, you are looking for a show that is well made with a stellar cast which will leave you with a good feeling on the inside, get the Kleenex at the ready and head over to Netflix for A Man on the Inside. I’m clearing my diary right now to make room for what promises to be another hit from the Danson/Schur double act.