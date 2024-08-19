Partick Thistle midfielder Courtney Stewart had what her manager branded an “unacceptable” wait for an ambulance after being injured | Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

A footballer’s three-hour wait for an ambulance after suffering a head injury on the pitch has put the spotlight back on inequalities in the women’s game.

Partick Thistle midfielder Courtney Stewart had what her manager branded an “unacceptable” wait for an ambulance after being injured and reportedly having a seizure in a Scottish Women’s Premier League clash with Rangers. Stewart was injured ten minutes into the game, which kicked off around 2pm, but was taken to hospital just after 5pm according to a club post on social media.

Though the club said Stewart was ‘awake and alert’ in hospital, and she herself posted thanking staff for their support, it’s another reminder of how far there is still to go in creating a professional environment that keeps female players safe. Manager Brian Graham told BBC Scotland staff were “trying to keep her awake” as Stewart waited for an ambulance, adding: “I just don’t think we get that in the men’s game … obviously it comes down to finance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season, Spartans head coach Debbi McCulloch appealed for a review of medical procedures at SWPL games after Becky Galbraith suffered a serious concussion and neck injury and the game was suspended for almost half an hour. SWPL rules don’t say clubs have to have an ambulance at games, although the home club must ensure there is a qualified medical practitioner.

While the WSL’s standards of medical care have improved with professionalisation, Stewart’s awful experience comes as a reminder of the work still to be done up and down the pyramid. Last year, a review of women’s football led by Karen Carney recommended that the FA should review current medical support requirements in licensing criteria in order to push up standards - and said that even current standards weren’t being correctly enforced.

Players reported having to source treatment on the NHS (whereas they should be provided by their clubs with private medical insurance), resulting in longer recoveries from injury, and some said medical staff often lacked the necessary experience to effectively treat injuries. That review focused on the Super League and Championship, where the most money is available to provide better facilities and care - lower down the pyramid, the situation is even more difficult.

Partick Thistle midfielder Courtney Stewart had what her manager branded an “unacceptable” wait for an ambulance after being injured | Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Graham was right to point to finance as a reason behind the situation at Partick Thistle; though funding into women’s football is generally increasing, it can be more difficult for lower-tier competitive clubs to get financial help. In England, for example, some grants are available to help clubs improve their facilities with better changing rooms, showers, or toilets - but requirements about the leases clubs must hold to get certain grants disqualify a lot of tier 3 or 4 sides from receiving them. Generally speaking, most of the attention on standards in the women’s game will focus on the higher tiers because that is where there’s more money to be made - but improving basic standards across the pyramid will help everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Carney review might focus on the WSL and Championship, but it makes a point that is equally applicable in the SWPL and lower tiers of English women’s football: “Offering players better baseline medical care will again foster depth of talent available for selection on matchdays, driving the quality of play upwards, and increasing crowds and therefore investment interest in the game as a whole.”

In short, what might look like a financial outlay to improve care now could prove a wise investment in years to come. McCulloch was one of the major voices calling for such investment after Galbraith’s injury, giving examples from the investments Spartans had made in medical care. Speaking to BBC Scotland, she said: "I understand there's an affordability challenge. However, if a community club like Spartans is able to afford it then every other club should be doing exactly the same. My experience is that is not what is happening.

"At Spartans, we make sure there's a paramedic or a club doctor. Ninety-nine per cent of the time it's a paramedic with a paramedic car or ambulance, which has oxygen, pain relief etc, that can be administered professionally. That gives us and the players a real sense of comfort.

"I just think we need to sit down and, instead of being like it's a financial challenge, let’s just do it. If we come together, can we get the same organisation to provide the same cover across SWPL1 and 2 and maybe get a good price that makes it bit more affordable? Ask what are the challenges, rather than wait for something to happen.”

Those comments were in 2023 - as the 2024/25 season begins, Sunday’s incident is a timely reminder of how much work there is still to be done to keep players safe.