Walking back into public life is former prime minister David Cameron arriving at 10 Downing Street, London, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conducted his ministerial reshuffle following the sacking of home secretary Suella Braverman.

When is the next election and how long does the country have to put up with the nonsense that is taking place at Downing Street? That was the biggest question that is being discussed among NationalWorld journalists as the comedy of errors which is Rishi Sunak's government, lurches from one disaster to the next.

After days of pontificating as the situation grew increasingly desperate, the Prime Minister has this morning given Suella Braverman the push. She is no more ... at least, that is what Rishi is hoping. I doubt anybody thinks we've seen the last of the woman who delighted in being mean and built her entire reputation on a fake facade of not putting up with nonsense.

She lacked compassion in a role that demands it but, perhaps worse, her boss lacked the guts to sack her. Even when he did, there had to be a whole cabinet reshuffle to ensure the final head-to-head wasn't too loud and bitter. In case you're wondering, Suella's job was handed on a plate to James Cleverly.

What could Rishi do to distract from the anger that Suella is no doubt going to throw his way? How about bringing back the Prime Minister who failed so miserably at the role that he left the country not only divided but out of the EU? It is hard to believe but David Cameron - who isn't even an MP any more - is back in the huge role of Foreign Secretary.

How did that happen, I hear you say. The King has confirmed that the man who accidentally tore us out of Europe has been made a peer, allowing him to take up the governmental role. Cameron's bad leadership and miscalculations did more to damage foreign relations than anything I can remember. I was bitterly thinking this over yesterday after enormous passport queues to get back in Manchester airport after a weekend away.

Brexit is still a huge embarrassment for a lot of this country and you feel it most keenly when you have to look friends from other countries in the eye after travelling to their homeland. Don't get me started on the economic impact.

Cameron himself was so horrified at his misjudged role of the referendum dice, he crawled away under a stone. Only a Prime Minister in his final months could think that bringing him back into the spotlight is what the country needs right now. If you were writing a TV drama about how to lose a general election and give up power, I think we now have the perfect script.

It is going to be a long winter and while it often feels as if our politicians are so ridiculous that it is tempting to laugh, it really isn't funny. Families are struggling to pay the bills and are worried about temperatures dropping. Most don't care about the backstabbing at No 10 but they care massively about our country needing strong and positive leadership.