ENHYPEN was the first K-pop concert I had ever attended, and I have to say, they exceeded my expectations.

As someone who has always been into punk music and the rock scene, I never thought I would enjoy myself in the middle of a crowd of screaming teenage girls, including my daughter. But the seven-member group - Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and NI-KI - proved me wrong. They brought their first-ever European Walk The Line tour to Manchester on Bank Holiday Monday, August 25. At one point, Sunoo stirred excitement by saying the energy in Manchester was “better than London.” I can’t compare, but judging by this night, I’ll take his word for it.

Even from seats further back, the view was near-perfect. The T-shaped stage, with two giant screens on either side, gave us close-ups of the members. Right on time at 7.30pm, the show opened with Brought the Heat Back. Fog machines, red lasers, and the sheer volume of the crowd immediately lifted the atmosphere of the sold-out AO Arena.

The band’s official light sticks, brought by the fans and synchronised across the stadium, changed colour with each track, creating an impressive visual display that made every song feel unique. When the group prepared to perform Paradoxx Invasion, Jay asked ENGENE - the name for their fans - to shout their loudest. They didn’t disappoint, passing the test with ease. The giant centre screen displayed striking backdrops for each number, and the crowd sang along with every lyric.

The night had plenty of standout moments. Jay opened Given-Taken with a guitar performance as sparks cascaded from the stage, while Heeseung played a butterfly-decorated piano for the 2024 hit XO (Only If You Say Yes). Their energy never dipped, but what made the concert truly special was their interaction with ENGENE. Each member spoke about how much they enjoyed Manchester and teased that they might return for “a bigger and better stage,” which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

After performing their single Loose, Heeseung surprised fans with an a cappella English version. He handed the mic to the audience, and the sheer volume of their response left him visibly stunned. Fans also brought the energy with chants during songs like XO (Only If You Say Yes) and Go Big or Go Home, shouting the members’ names in order - Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and NI-KI - before ending with “ENHYPEN.”

Just when I thought the concert was wrapping up after 90 minutes, it carried on for another hour. The group delivered three encores: Karma, Paranormal, and finally Go Big or Go Home, keeping fans on their feet until the very end.

For two and a half hours, ENHYPEN sang and danced with flawless energy and precision. They made the most of every moment, giving fans a show that was worth every minute.

ENHYPEN have truly raised the bar despite only being five years into their career. Manchester will be ready when they return.