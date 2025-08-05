The Michael Jackson estate has denied recent speculation that BTS were involved in a tribute album to the late pop icon, after online rumours spiralled across social media platforms.

In response to an email sent by a fan to verify such claims, the MJ estate said: “Regarding this tribute album you are hearing about - any claims that the Estate authorized and/or supports this project are false”.

The rumours appeared to originate from a report in the Irish Sun, which quoted a representative named Paddy claiming: “The sessions started last year, and we have already had the Korean boy band BTS over with us in Grouse Lodge, recording one of the songs.”

He added that there were “about ten more tracks” produced by collaborators including Rodney Jerkins and rapper Nephew.

But BTS’s agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has firmly denied the claims, stating the group has “neither visited Grouse Lodge Studio in Ireland nor taken part in any recording sessions at the location for the mentioned project.”

A formal statement added: “The group is not involved in the tribute album in any capacity. We are continuing to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of inaccurate information.”

The controversy quickly gained traction online after popular news aggregator Pop Base shared the unverified report on X (formerly Twitter). The tweet was later deleted, prompting mockery and frustration from fans and critics alike. “@PopBase has deleted their tweet about the collab,” posted Twitter user @roxicon, followed by: “IJBOl.”

Others accused BIGHIT of orchestrating a publicity stunt. One user, @soyamyas, commented: “Convenient mediaplay…. pay some big accounts to spread the news, then deny it and be absolved of involvement.”

Another, @roxicon, speculated: “They definitely bought a song from that producer but now that MJ’s team shut them down, they’re coming up with lies to save their reputation lmao.”

However, many BTS fans defended the group. One post read: “Embarrassedly shut down?? BIGHIT nor BTS is not even the one who started the rumor. It was MJ’s fanpage who started it & everyone believes right away including yall haters who started whining right away lmao.”

The confusion appears to have been compounded by multiple MJ fan accounts spreading the rumour across Twitter, with @HONEST_BLINK writing: “It is posted from MJ Fans verified fanpage with a link to the website, all kinds of news portals on Twitter forward it and post it. Korean media also posts it on all social media. (MJ fans) started it.”

In response to the backlash, another viral tweet included BIGHIT’s full denial statement and the caption: “Mission failed midway so they mad MAD now 💀.”