Ever heard of people mentioning the Hot Girl Walk? This viral TikTok sensation popular among Gen Z has been hailed by physical and mental health specialists and continues a popular method of de-stress for teenage girls.

Walking may seem like a fairly ordinary and mundane method of relaxation, however fitness influencer Mia Lind championed a new romanticised take on walking during the pandemic, which has been dubbed by Stylist magazine as the ‘’girlbossification of walking’’. While walks were the most common, and one of the only forms of exercise possible during lockdown, Lind came up with her very own viral Hot Girl Walk which many have opted to continue as their method of relaxation after a busy day. According to CNN in 2023, #hotgirlwalk has gained more than 616 million views on TikTok. This trend was well received in a society where more and more women are tackling their anxiety and apprehensions of walking alone.

According to Mia Lind, a ‘Hot Girl Walk’ is different to an ordinary walk in a few different ways. It needs to be four miles long in the outdoors, where you can only think about three things: what you’re grateful for, your goals, and of course, how hot you are. However, many have altered this ‘blueprint’, replacing the latter with self-empowerment and confidence, or squeezing in a 15-minute hot girl walk when the schedule gets busy instead of the full-blown four miles. For overthinkers (like me) it’s a great form of escapism, training you to think positively and constructively rather than dwelling on past mistakes from the day. It’s about replacing ‘’did I mess up that task?’’ with ‘’what are my goals for tomorrow?’’ and helps you change your mindset.

It’s well-known that daily walks can improve circulation, help insomnia, lower risk of high blood pressure and strokes, however Hot Girl Walks aim to boost mental health at the same time. These walks aren’t just about perfecting your physique, but also about taking time to reflect and unwind, away from our phones. In a society absorbed with social media and superficiality, there is nothing more refreshing than stripping life back to basics, taking a break from your phone and spending time in nature. When speaking to Healthline, Roxana Ehsani, sports dietician, said: “Doing exercise boosts our feel-good hormones and engaging in positive self-talk will also boost up your mood.” Dr Higgins, Professor of Medicine shared a similar view claiming that hot girl walks are a ‘’win-win’’ for overall health.

Mia Lind, championing hot girl walks said: ‘’You take that energy, and you carry it with you throughout the whole day.’’ There is no better way to highlight how a Hot Girl Walk before work or college can help energise and empower you for the day.