Liam Payne and Life in the spotlight: Where does it go wrong?

For tragic stars like Liam Payne, the signs are always there - more support is needed for people like him thrust into the spotlight.

It’s a sad sight and one I’ve seen too often. Just the thought of being chosen from thousands of people, like Liam Payne and the One Direction boys, desperate to get that breakthrough into the music industry and of winning a longed-for recording deal is enough. Enough to say: I’m ready for this.

But the truth is they’re not. No one ever is. I’m talking about fame, and life in the spotlight. I’ve worked with many in that position, and coached talented young people from the biggest talent shows on TV, so I know that behind the scenes, behind the glossy images and behind the life of glitz and glamour lies a very different story.

Sure, if your passion is singing, it’s a dream come true, but when you are deemed a ‘celebrity’, doing what you love is only part of the deal. Because from the moment you become recognisable, your life changes and it’s not necessarily for the better.

There’s a trade-off that comes with success and that is learning to live your life under a microscope whilst trying to live a life that’s yours - with privacy. It’s a delicate balance, you want normality, but you need to stay in the spotlight enough for you to remain relevant. After all, the deal is this; you need to sell your music, your product, and you as a brand.

It’s all very exciting at first but can feel like a rollercoaster ride without safety bars. A few years ago, I raised my concerns with a senior TV exec connected to a talent show about support for contestant’s before, during and crucially, after the show had ended. I could see the red flags already and had real life examples to back it up.

Liam Payne on stage during day one of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola at London's O2 Arena

The response was that support was already there. Well, if it was, it wasn’t enough. Perhaps it still isn’t.

Liam Payne is another example of young life tragically ending unnecessarily and far too soon. Could it have been prevented? The warning signs are usually there. Sometimes it takes a trained eye to see them, other times, it seems obvious to the world.

I’m talking about things such as:

Cryptic and erratic social media posting. Giving a visual or verbal insight into what they might be going through. Sometimes it’s a rabble of words, sometimes it’s one of two carefully chosen ones. But we read into them, don’t we? And that’s the idea.

A consistent struggle to find the right partner. It’s not hard to attract admirers, they are falling at their feet. The issue for someone famous to consider is, why does the admirer want to be with you? Is it their own desire for fame and fortune? Is it because they’ve fallen in love with who they think you are? Or do they love the other you, the real one behind closed doors (with bad habits and weaknesses)? Finding that person who can then understand and handle being with you, is no easy feat.

An attempt to stay in the news (by any means). There will be times when they don’t feel like turning up for an event because they’re under the weather, tired, or just feeling low. But there is little choice – it’s all part of the job. And when they don’t have events to go to, they do what they can to stay in the news. Even if it’s controversial. Then the desperation, and sadness is visible.

A change (or loss)of recording contract or management. They thought everything was going well, until they heard that they were being dropped by the record label (or management company). And just like that, they’re on their own again. They might get lucky, and someone comes forward to take over or snaps them up, but what if they don’t? It’s a long way down from where they’ve been – and enough to send anyone into a spiral of anxiety.

Poor sales. The music label has put a fair bit of money into this ‘star’ in the hope that they’ll get every penny back, and then some. But what if sales are disappointing? What if the competition around them is stronger, and fewer than expected people are buying the music? It’s back to the table, reconsidering options and self-doubt worms its way into their heads. The thoughts around ‘Am I good enough?’ have arrived.

Obvious abuse/addictions. Wild partying, having fun, networking and socialising is expected. But that often turns into loneliness, low self-esteem, and a yearning for normality. It’s a pattern that can easily turn into an addiction. A need to fill the void or anxiety. It might be that comfort is found in overeating, or in some form of drug taking, or alcohol. They’re all easy to get hold of, and hard to let go of.

Sadness. Sometimes sadness is hidden behind the smiles. It’s masked by partying and winning shiny awards. It’s guilt because you should be grateful – and people tell you that in their ‘With all that money, what problems could you possibly have?’, kind of way.

But still, it’s there, and it becomes deeper until either you, or someone else, can help you find a solution. You just want a way out with a happy ending.

So, I’m still asking; What more can we do to help those in the spotlight? It’s not just in the Music Industry, or in the Entertainment Industry – it’s in Sport, and anywhere where people find themselves thrust into the spotlight.

Social media platforms are the new paparazzi. Great when you need it, awful if you make a mistake or when you want to escape . Because when you are in the public eye, you’re open to criticism, from anyone, about anything. They say it goes with the territory. But what should also go with the territory is a proper induction into it, proper support, and ongoing access to coping with it.

We might get a glimpse into what’s going on in someone’s life (and make assumptions) but we know absolutely nothing about what’s going on inside of their head. I knew that the One Direction boys would be in for one heck of a ride. And I knew there would be astronomical highs, and desperate lows.

My heart goes out to Liam, and his family and close friends. It also goes out to anyone else who is going through a tough time. This should not be happening because the signs are always there . But here we are.