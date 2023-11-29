Rishi Sunak has lost his marbles in Greek diplomatic row over Parthenon Sculptures

At PMQs, Rishi Sunak doubled down on row with the Greek leader by accusing him of "grandstanding" over the Elgin Marbles.

Every weekday around noon political journalists based in Westminster get a briefing with a spokesperson for the Prime Minister, when we can ask any questions we want. Reporters troop across Whitehall to No9 Downing Street to grill the government on the issues of the day, from migration to taxes and even what telly Rishi Sunak is watching.

Most of the time we get fairly straight-forward answers - “I haven’t spoken to the Prime Minister about this … I wouldn’t want to speculate on policy” - however occasionally something interesting or unusual is uncovered, and that is what happened this Monday with hints at the impending Elgin Marbles furore.

One political hack just asked casually when Sunak was due to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and was told: “I don’t have anything to confirm at the moment. We will confirm in the normal way.”

This sounds like a regulation answer, but actually it was surprising because the day before Mitsotakis had appeared on Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday morning show and said he had a meeting with Sunak. He discussed the marbles, which the Greeks call the Parthenon Sculptures, and said their removal was like cutting the Mona Lisa in half.

A frieze which forms part of the "Elgin Marbles", taken from the Parthenon in Athens, Greece almost two hundred years ago by the British aristocrat, the Earl of Elgin

Punchy words, but not unsurprising as this is a long-running dispute between the UK and Greece. The sculptures once adorned the Parthenon at the Acropolis in Athens but were removed by British diplomat Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, while Athens was still under the rule of the Ottoman Empire and have been in the British Museum since 1816. Greece has long called for them to be returned.

Next up, Sunak’s official spokesman said his boss had a “fairly robust” position on the marbles. He added: “We have cared for the marbles for generations and we want that to continue, the world comes to the UK regularly to see the marbles and there are no plans to change that or change the law.”

Then, in a twist I didn’t see coming, Sunak revealed he had cancelled his meeting with the Greek PM, over Mitsotakis’ comments to the BBC. It’s quite hard to understate how unusual this is for the UK Prime Minister to have a high-profile public spat with a NATO partner and ally - especially after the Greek leader had already met with Sir Keir Starmer. It was a bizarre move from Sunak, who ended up looking petulant and unstatesmanlike.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Credit: Getty

Starmer was quick to capitalise on this at PMQs. He opened by saying: “In an effort to hide from his failures, the Prime Minister spent this week arguing about an ancient relic that only a tiny minority of the British public have any interest in. And that’s enough about the Tory Party.”

And at PMQs Sunak doubled down, accusing Mitsotakis of “grandstanding”. “Of course, we’re always happy to discuss important topics of substance with our allies, like tackling illegal migration or indeed strengthening our security,” he said.

“But when it was clear that the purpose of the meeting was not to discuss substantive issues for the future, but rather to grandstand and relitigate issues of the past, it wasn’t appropriate.” Sunak revealed “specific commitments and specific assurances” on the marbles were made and “then were broken”, so he cancelled the meeting.

Keir Starmer meets Kyriakos Mitsotakis before his meeting with Rishi Sunak was cancelled. Credit: Getty

If it sounds petty that’s because it is. Westminster has been rife with all sorts of speculation as to why the Prime Minister would create such a public diplomatic spat over … some marbles. Some people claim that it’s all an elaborate dead cat (distraction) after the abysmal migration figures last week.

Others think Sunak is trying to open up an ancient culture war if you will about the marbles. The problem is that the British public don’t seem to care. YouGov polling yesterday found that 49% of Britons think the Parthenon Sculptures should be kept in Greece while just 15% think they should just stay in the UK.

A focus group by think tank More In Common revealed that voters were very much unimpressed by the marbles taking the PM’s focus. One said it was “first world problems” with an “NHS crisis” on. A second person commented “it’s almost like a distraction”, while a third said: “Why do we give a cr*p?”

If it was an electoral strategy it seems to have backfired. Instead of looking Prime Ministerial, Sunak just looks petulant and childish. The future of the marbles is a long-running dispute which Mitsotakis was always going to be asked about by journalists.

As Keir Starmer said: “I discussed with the Greek PM the economy, security, immigration, I also told him we wouldn’t change the law regarding the marbles. It’s not that difficult, Prime Minister.”

It seems Sunak is just quite passionate about these marbles. One former minister told Politico that “he comes across as snippy and comes across as thin-skinned — which he is, when people challenge him”. That’s been exposed here.