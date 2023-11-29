In a social media post supporting the Elgin marbles belonging to the British Museum, the Conservatives used a picture of the Natural History Museum instead

The Conservative Party has been ridiculed after its blunder on social media where in a post where stating that the Elgin marbles belong in the British Museum, it attached a picture of the Natural History Museum.

It comes after the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hours before it was due to take place on Tuesday (28 November) due to Mitsotakis’ plan to demand the return of to raise Greece’s ancient sculptures.

The Elgin marbles are more than 30 ancient stone sculptures from Greece held in the British Museum, dating back more than 2,000 years. They were transported to Britain in the early 1800s by Thomas Bruce, the 7th Earl of Elgin.

The UK government has said ownership of the marbles is “settled” and they're British. However, Mitsotakis told BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme on Sunday 26 November that the continued presence of the Elgin marbles in the British Museum is like cutting the “Mona Lisa in half”. He added that relocating the sculptures to Athens would allow them to be appreciated “in their original setting”.

The British Museum is banned by law from giving the sculptures back to Greece, but its leaders have held talks with Greek officials about a compromise, such as a long-term loan. But Sunak’s government appears to have hardened its position.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said that “the government set out its position about the Elgin Marbles very clearly, which is they should stay as part of the permanent collection of the British Museum.” Mitsotakis was offered a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, which he declined.

On Tuesday, following the cancellation of the meeting, Conservative Home posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “Giving away the Elgin Marbles would strike at the very foundations of the British Museum.” But instead of attaching a picture of the British Museum, it attached a photo of the Natural History Museum, which users were very quick to point out.

Adam Lake replied to the post saying: “Is that not an image of the Natural History Museum?”. A user replied to Lake’s tweet: “Easy mistake in fairness, the British Museum stole that photo and so it's theirs forever now. That's the rule.”