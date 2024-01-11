Who can you trust now? The Post Office scandal highlights how many of our institutions are unworthy of respect

I have one big question which a lot of us have been mulling over. Who can we trust these days?

It feels as if the great institutions which made up the backbone of this country have let us all down with endless revelations about shady things happening behind the scenes and desperate attempts to make sure none of us know. The Post Office is the latest and worst example. Four of their own staff killed themselves because of false accusations and relentless hounding which had absolutely no basis. Then there are the hundreds of others who had their lives destroyed. It is hard to imagine anyone more trustworthy than your local postmaster.

Your Post Office was supposed to be a safe place to go for help and a chat - that's what the people on the ground created - but those sat way above them in their ivory towers had different ideas. To them it wasn't about treating people in the right way, it was all about brand and protecting themselves. They will never regain the trust that is now lost.

So who else can we trust? Politicians? The number of scandals, Covid fines for breaking rules and proven cases of lying for their own gain makes that virtually impossible for most of us. The prime minister leads a government that has been in power for more than a decade and has proven to be doing everything but making a priority of the people they are elected to serve.

The leader of the Labour Party - who even got the gender of one of his children wrong in an interview on television and refuses to take a stand on most of the key issues of the day. The Lib Dems leader - who failed to act in his role as Post Office Minister? I won't go on - the list is endless and we will have to pick who we can bear to give our vote at some point this year.

The banks? There have been endless scandals and Natwest in particular has been in the firing line for the last few months.

The water companies? A while ago you might have felt they could do no wrong but that was before we learnt about the mass amount of sewage deliberately being pumped into our rivers and streams as they put profit far above our planet and, ironically, clean water.

The tech firms - proven time and time again to take little action when it comes to protecting their customers? The list goes on. You could be forgiven for getting depressed at such thoughts.

It feels as if trust is at an all time low and our esteemed leaders are anything but. We are at a point where the latest revelations about money-grabbing billionaires who will stop at nothing to increase their own gain just make us shrug. We are becoming numb to disgusting attitudes, liars and cheats. That's where we are failing. This country is packed with brilliant, clever, kind people who really care about each other.