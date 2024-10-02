Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a world obsessed with women’s bodies, it’s refreshing to see reality star Bethan Kershaw using her platform to promote body confidence.

The 29-year-old rose to fame on reality TV show Geordie Shore, but in recent times she’s become something of an ambassador for body positivity.

In her most recent post, the TV star took to her Instagram page to post an empowering video where she stood in her underwear and showed normal body features such as stomach rolls, cellulite, stretch marks, lines and wrinkles.

As she went through each of these things, bravely showing them on her body in a series of close-ups, she reiterated to her 737,000 followers that how you look doesn't have anything to do with your "self worth". In the caption she wrote: "Learning to love every inch of myself, because my body is not a trend — it’s my home.

"Embracing the curves, the scars, and everything in between. Self love isn’t about perfection, it’s about acceptance and celebrating the beauty that is uniquely YOU. EveryBODY tells a story and mine is one of strength, resilience and growth. Let’s stop comparing and start appreciating the skin we’re in because at the end of the day, you are so much more than just your body."

The post was flooded with many positive comments from her fans, many who praised her for being so honest. One said: “I totally love this!! Thank u for sharing and being a true role model.” Another said: “ou are unique and absolutely beautiful the way you are.” Many also told her she’s “gorgeous” - and I agree.

Every woman is beautiful, and it’s wonderful to also see lots of ladies band together behind Kershaw to show her that what she is doing is worthwhile. It really seems she is helping others to also find comfort in their own skin. Refreshingly, there isn’t one negative comment on her post - they are all glowing (in much the same way that she is glowing as she grins at the camera and dances around). My faith in humanity might just be restored on a Wednesday afternoon.

Emboldened by Kershaw’s honesty, I’d like to say that women - including myself - also have body hair, bingo wings, blemishes and blackheads. Wouldn’t it be great if we lived in a world that embraced the truth about women’s bodies in just the same way as Kershaw does?

That doesn’t mean that every woman has to post a video of themselves in their underwear on their social media - though I commend Kershaw for being bold enough to do that - but we can all do something small. The next time you post a photo on social media, post the real first image, not take number 200 which you agonised with in pursuit of so-called perfection). Choose an outfit because you love it and it makes you feel good and that’s it. Embrace your blemishes and don’t cover them with make-up. Or, just simply give another woman a compliment.

If each and every woman does something like this to empower herself, and other women around her, than eventually we might stop being so consumed by looks. Wouldn’t it be amazing to see our daughters, granddaughters and great-granddaughters discuss what was on their minds more than what they saw in the mirror?

I do think that’s a goal we all aspire to. Just look at all the different body positivity campaigns that are out there with the big brands. I can see that change is happening in some ways, but in order for the change to be truly impactful we all have to take a stand like Kershaw. In the meantime, I give my thanks to her for truly embracing her natural beauty and reminding me that each and every woman is wonderful.