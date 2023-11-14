As well as increased accessibility, should we be talking about how streaming services represent the death of ownership?

Netflix is one of the biggest streaming services in the world

It seems like life once depended on how much you ventured outside. To the shops, to the park, to your local cinema, or to your local record store. But the internet has changed all of this progressively.

We now shop online, we now spend more time on our phones, and we now listen to music and watch films from the comfort of out own homes. I recently wrote a piece about how London's last DVD rental store has closed its doors for good.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seems like a symbolic opportunity to talk about streaming services and what they represent. Among the accessibility they brought to many, they also represent the death of ownership and a changing experience entirely.

Spotify is a major platform for music streaming

Let's say your favourite artist is releasing a new album tomorrow. Are you heading to a shop to pick this up and talking with other fans about their excitement? Or are you staying up into the early hours of the morning for a first listen on Spotify?

The lack of ownership here means artists can change albums without warning too. We saw this, for example, a few years ago with Kanye West's The Life of Pablo (please bring back the original version of 'Wolves'!)

Films are slightly less impacted by all this but they still definitely are. DVD and Blu-Ray sales continue to decline to the point where major retailers in the US like Best Buy are no longer selling them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, the pandemic has played a part here, but streaming services were growing long before Covid-19 arrived. Just think about it for a moment. How many of your favourite albums and films from the last five years do you own a physical copy of?