They just don't make TV adverts like they used to do they? And one nostalgic 1970s advert that was directed by a Hollywood legend proves just that.

The Hovis 'Boy on the Bike' advert is celebrating 50 years after first airing on the small screen in 1973. The advert is widely regarded as one of the best examples of UK advertising and helped launch the career of Sir Ridley Scott, who directed it before he made Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator.

And the star of the advert- Carl Barlow - recently returned to where it was filmed to mark its 50th anniversary. Set in post-war Britain, the advert takes the viewer up Gold Hill as the boy pushes his bread-delivery bike up the steep slope on his round and then free-wheels back down the hill.

Gold Hill, in Shaftesbury, Dorset, has become a tourist destination for fans of the advert, and a poll by Kantar saw UK consumers vote Hovis’ ‘Boy on the Bike’ advert as the most iconic and heart-warming advert of all time.

Carl Barlow - the Hovis Boy on the Bike form the advert 50 years ago - was joned by Alex Freeman, 11, on his most recent visit to Gold Hill (Hovis)

The distinctive sound of the brass band playing Dvorak’s New World Symphony struck a chord with the British public, as did the TV advert’s warm and homely message, which has stood the test of time. The Shaftesbury cottage that features in the advert was also recently restored.

Claire Parlour, Marketing Director at Hovis said: "We’re honoured by the impact the Boy on the Bike advert has had over almost two generations and it’s clear that the advert’s core message of hard work, family, the strength of community, and of course, delicious bread, still resonates with people today. "Hovis has been baking bread for families across the Nation for almost 140 years and we’re proud to have had the Boy on the Bike as part of our story and heritage.

"While our range has changed over the years and continues to evolve, our passion and commitment to baking high quality, delicious bread hasn’t wavered – it’s as good today as it’s always been, ready to be enjoyed by households everywhere, as part of a healthy balanced diet.”

To mark the anniversary of the advert that aired in October 1973, as well as a number of cycling-based activities across the summer, Hovis recently invited Carl Barlow, the original Boy on the Bike, to make the iconic climb once more, this time accompanied by a modern ‘apprentice’, 11-year-old Alex Freeman, to contrast how this journey might unfold today.

The advert that changed everything for Carl 50 years ago remains a part of his life today. He said: “This advert has been such a huge part of my life and I am delighted to come back to Gold Hill to recreate the iconic scene. While it’s harder to make it to the top of the hill today, the ride back down is still just as great!”