Jade and her grandmother, Sheila | NW

The month of March arrives and, with it, the fundraising season. We are justly proud of all those who generously give up their time and energy to run, walk, row across oceans or jump out of aeroplanes to support their favourite charity. Despite the financial straits in which the country finds itself, a whopping £13.9 billion was raised in 2023.

There are 170,000 charities in the UK, ranging from the largest – The Wellcome Trust – to the tiny, one-person charities like mine, linked to a specific medical condition.

I launched Esme’s Umbrella in memory of my Mother for whom glaucoma stole her vision, which caused her to develop the incredibly distressing and debilitating condition known as Charles Bonnet Syndrome (CBS).

In my younger days, I remember taking part several times in Cancer Research UK’s ‘Race For Life’ in Scarborough and a delightful Pink Ribbon Walk for Breast Cancer Now by the River Thames in Richmond.

The enjoyment of knowing that each step walked or run is enhancing the work of the particular charity spurs you on. Not only had cancer taken the lives of too many of my family and friends – one who had been my closest friend since the age of 7 - but my own diagnosis of breast cancer in 2010 brought the need for research very close to home.

As the weather improves, the appetite for charity events grows ever larger. Be it Retina UK’s ‘Great Bake’, which ensures that, for every £30 raised at the cake sale, three more people can access the Helpline; one of CoppaFeel’s ‘CoppaTreks’ to raise awareness of breast cancer in young people; or Scotty’s Little Soldiers’ cycle challenge, ‘Tour De Scotty 2025’ to raise funds for bereaved military children and young people - plus every other cause imaginable – we, in the UK, are exceptionally good at supporting our charities.

The work of the charities

Helplines and specialist nurses, home visits and counselling, support groups and shelters – all are provided by charities, filling the enormous gaps left by the community social services. Without these charities, a significant portion of the population would be faced with increased hardship, loneliness and without critical assistance.

Many charities work closely with the social services and liaise with education, medical, housing, animal and environmental agencies, but this collaboration takes its toll on the charities. Rather than providing that piece of extra care, they are finding themselves as the only provider of essential services.

This cannot be right and, in April, charities will have to look at their staffing levels and the services they offer, if they are to survive the Government’s hike in the employer’s National Insurance contribution. Despite an appeal by the National Council for Voluntary Organisations before the Budget, explaining that services inevitably will be cut and the impact on the vulnerable will be huge, Rachel Reeves refused to exempt or reimburse charities.

Fund-raising budgets

The large charities have a budget for fund-raising and a specialist team, which means that the money needed up-front to throw a Ball, a Dinner or even a special Tea or Coffee Morning can be found. For the small charities this is impossible. Consequently, we rely on the kindness and generosity of our supporters to host their own events or take part in organised Marathons, Half Marathons or Walks.

Jade Marshall-Walker running for Esme’s Umbrella

One such supporter of Esme’s Umbrella - and its first ever Runner - is Jade Marshall-Walker. Jade is a 30-year old, hockey playing, graphic designer living in London. She will be running the Kew Half Marathon in memory of her grandmother, Sheila.

Not only was Sheila diagnosed with cancer of the lining of the stomach, but age-related macular degeneration took her sight. This sight loss caused Charles Bonnet Syndrome (CBS) to develop.

Initially – having never heard of CBS – Sheila’s family took, with a pinch of salt, Sheila’s descriptions of a family dressed in historical costume who lived at the bottom of the garden and a whole array of safari animals who grazed on her plants.

However, one evening Arthur – Sheila’s husband – was watching an episode of Doc Martin and, through the storyline, was introduced to CBS. By this point, Sheila’s hallucinations were constantly tormenting her – men climbing trees, watching her shower, taking flowers from the garden, cobwebs and insects everywhere.

Despite being given the all-clear from the psychiatrist, the family were frustrated at the battle they fought to have CBS recognised by the doctors and consultants to whom Sheila was referred. Too often the symptoms were dismissed and the impact not understood.

Jade discovered Esme’s Umbrella and the information offered on its website allowed the family to understand Sheila’s CBS. Jade is determined to do something to raise awareness of CBS and funds to help Esme’s Umbrella continue its work on behalf of the 1 million children and adults in the UK who live with the condition.

Rather appropriately, Jade’s Half Marathon will be run on Mother’s Day. Sheila and Esme will be very much in our minds.

Rachel Reeves may hear but she does not listen.

We will wait to see how the charity sector will look by the end of the year. Huge numbers of people rely on the charities but politicians take it all for granted. They are not noted for ‘Walking a mile in someone else’s moccasins’ nor for ‘using their imaginations’. More’s the pity.

To support any of the charities mentioned, log on to their websites. To support Jade in her Kew Gardens Half Marathon on 30th March - https://www.justgiving.com/page/jade-marshall-walker-1736711768218?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL