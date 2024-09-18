Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tupperware party is over for the time being as they struggle to stay afloat but I’m hoping the OG food container company has reason to celebrate again soon.

It was announced today (September 18) that food container company, Tupperware, has filed for bankruptcy in the US. It’s not too late for the iconic brand though and I hope their last ditch attempt to save the business is successful.

While not the most sexy of products, the company were trailblazers in many ways and it would be a shame if their legacy was lost. Founded 78 years ago, they were reportedly once used by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

After struggling to secure a funding lifeline after battling lower consumer spending, Tupperware Brands Corporation said starting bankruptcy proceedings was the “best path forward” after exploring “numerous strategic options” to stay afloat.

The troubled firm earlier this year said it was trying to secure financing from investors as it was at risk of going bust. It now plans to seek approval from the US court to find a buyer for the business who could protect the brand.

Let’s hope they do. This is the brand which encouraged eco-friendly behaviours before it was fashionable. These innocuous containers helped against food waste while also being a reusable, helping to cut back on single use plastic alternatives like cling film and food bags.

Eventually copycat products flooded the market with reusable containers, and I know I’m not alone in having tubs of partially used ingredients and leftover meals stacked in my fridge almost constantly, but I hold my hands up and admit none of mine are made by Tupperware.

The model has been widely emulated and supermarket-own versions often sell for cheaper prices, hence forcing the OG out of the market. Which is a shame because having started that particular low-waste approach they now find themselves in a hole while other brands prosper.

But not only that. This was the brand that first thought of the novel marketing idea of having housewives host home parties to sell products to friends and family at their very own ‘Tupperware Parties’. First held in 1948, since then, a whole host of products have been flogged their wares in the same manner.

In the 90s and 00s, there seemed to be a boom in such gatherings where you could pop round your mate’s and buy anything from cosmetics to candles, jewellery to racy knickers. While it might seem to some as perhaps a little tragic, actually, these parties were an opportunity for mums to get together without the need for babysitters and are to this day, generally just a good excuse to have a laugh with friends. And it was Tupperware who we have to thank for that.

Up until today, Tupperware describes itself as empowering female entrepreneurship through social selling. Tupperware has said it would ask the US bankruptcy court for approval for it to carry on operating during the proceedings.

“Whether you are a dedicated member of our Tupperware team, sell, cook with, or simply love our Tupperware products, you are a part of our Tupperware family,” Laurie Ann Goldman, Tupperware’s chief executive said. “We plan to continue serving our valued customers with the high-quality products they love and trust throughout this process.”

So let’s hope this historic brand finds a way to prosper once again - I might even host a Tupperware party myself.