This is how I fell in love with sport but do we still have Olympic spirit?

Having just finished sitting my GSCEs and an extended summer holiday ahead of me, for two weeks in the summer of 2012 I was Olympic mad.

Seeing the biggest sporting event in the world held in your own country was, for many, a once in lifetime experience. The nation was buzzing with anticipation for the first home games since 1948. Post boxes were painted gold in the hometowns of athlete’s that claimed the top prize in their sport.

I found myself watching sports I had never seen before. Sports like canoe slalom, gymnastics, and track and field events like the heptathlon.

Tuning in to watch Team GB’s basketball team, I fell in love with the sport. Although our side did not perform very well, I became enamoured with the game and it has become something I watch almost religiously to this day.

Team GB responded with its best ever performance at the games, totalling 29 gold medals and 65 total medals, good for third overall.

Four years later in Rio, that record was broken again by two medals. The Olympic spirit was riding a wave after becoming the first nation to exceed its medal total in the games after hosting.

But does that Olympic spirit that had us all buzzing still remain today?

Tokyo 2020 was a depressing sight to see. The world was gripped by a global pandemic, the stands were empty at all events and many of the showcase events were broadcast at awkward times for UK viewers. Team GB showed out once again, tallying another successful collection of medals, but it almost seemed as if people did not seem to care as much anymore.

Paris 2024 marks a return to the normal Olympic cheer and I for one am getting heavily invested once again.

Sure, I may have no idea about the ins-and-outs of springboard diving, but you can bet I’ll be cheering from my sofa at home any moment a British representative is competing.

These games have a chance to capture the nation’s attention once again, being just a mere two hour train ride away from London.

With England’s Euros disappointment still lingering amongst many sports fans, the Olympics are a great chance to re-energise that collective national spirit.

This will be the last time we will get to cheer for Andy Murray as he enters the final competitive tournament of his celebrated career. Dina Asher-Smith has a chance to win that coveted Olympic gold that every athlete desires. It’s going to be an exciting two weeks no matter the outcome.

I am planning to spend as much time as possible over the next two weeks connecting with sports that I only watch every leap year.