Nigel Farage - the Godfather of Brexit - is certainly stirring up the 2024 general election campaign.

Making another comeback, Farage has become the Reform UK leader and is standing in Clacton, hoping to make it eighth-time lucky in his bid to become an MP. According to polls, Reform and Farage are attracting around one quarter of over 65s, but only around one in 20 under 25s.

So what do younger voters make of the return of Farage? We asked Sheffield University graduates Joseph Barlow and Carys Reid in our weekly View from Gen Z segment.

‘Frankly Farage scares me’

It’s hard to deny Nigel Farage is the most influential British political figure of the 21st century. Without him it is unlikely Brexit would have happened. He acts as a symbol for the polarised opinions in our society. He represents the worst of our country. Frankly, Farage scares me.

Post-war Britain has been in decline. Ironically, the empire-nostalgic Farage has only hastened Britain’s demise with Brexit. What’s worse, and in doing so, my generation has lost our freedom of movement across Europe. As a result, our opportunities as a generation are vastly diminished. He is responsible for robbing experiences we would have had, futures that should be. I blame Farage for imprisoning Gen Z on the Titanic that’s ready to smash into the iceberg. He lives in another age to me. Empire nostalgic in the 21st century should not play well, but sadly, it does.

Nigel Farage addresses the media. Picture: PA

It worries me the hold he seems to have on people’s minds. It annoys me that the British mainstream media placates Farage’s influence. They have helped him shape his image - the political class and the media have always seemed incestuous. In the case of Farage, it feels like collusion. They enjoy him as much as he plays the public through the media. Have the media ever questioned him publicly about his endorsement of Liz Truss disastrous budget? Of course not. Fortunately, that all went quiet for Farage.

Undoubtedly, and terrifyingly, Farage is a master communicator. While the media treat him as this cheeky chappy and rarely properly question him, he runs rings around them. Only seeing him as a fringe politician, not realising the power he has amassed through them. And he uses that power to spread his right-wing ideology, like weaponising immigration. After already doing so much damage to Britain, why won’t the negligent media learn to tread carefully. Until the media wises up, the ideology of Farage will continue to cheat Gen Z.

Joseph Barlow

‘The danger of Farage is how convincing he manages to be’

You have to give it to Farage, he is entertaining. His blind confidence has the same appeal as all the other poster boys of right-wing politics.

It seems there’s a growing likeness between our leaders and that of TV personalities. You’d say a stint in the jungle and 1.4 million Twitter followers might just classify him as a celebrity. Farage has always had something to say but now it seems people are beginning to listen.

Maybe his milkshake really does bring all the people to the rally. The Reform Party has come alive at a time when the far-right is popping up, emboldened and ruthless across Europe.

For Farage, the election poses as an opportunity with nothing to lose and all to gain. The Tories have disillusioned their voters with a 14-year-long shambles leaving Farage with the pick of the bunch.

It’s hard to tell whether Farage is a brilliant liar or truly believes the half-truths he tells. The danger of Farage is how convincing he manages to be. He believes in a Britain that’s hateful and disguises it as “honesty”. It’s easy to laugh at the absurdity of Farage’s ideas, wondering where he pulled them from. Though it seems we should tread carefully before he pulls the rug from beneath us.