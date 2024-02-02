Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The news that households in England and Wales will see water bills rise by 6% from 1 April is outrageous when industry bosses have been paid £25m in bonuses and shareholders were paid £15bn last year yet sewage spills continue. We are having to pay more despite seeing raw waste continue to be spilled in our rivers and seas and millions being paid to bosses and shareholders. This money should have gone towards fixing our leaky sewer pipes and upgrading our network.

The water companies have had 30 years to invest in our systems, to use money wisely and to stop sewage being discharged into our rivers and seas. Yet we have seen the complete opposite.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South West Water increased its dividend to shareholders by 8.3% despite the company being investigated due to its leakage and being responsible for thousands of sewage discharges. According to campaign group Top of the Poops, the firm was responsible for 37,587 sewage overflows in 2022.

Yorkshire Water paid £1m to charities after illegally discharging sewage into a stream. In November Portreath beach in Cornwall was “blighted with sewage” for 26 consecutive days with locals saying they are “sick of it” as “brown slick” is visible in the sea.

Whistleblowers at the Environment Agency (EA) revealed that the body has been wrongly downgrading pollution incidents that water companies make and is failing to conduct independent checks. Recently the Angling Trust found that 83% of English rivers are failing pollution standards due to sewage and agricultural waste.

The list can continue on. Time and time again we are seeing awful sewage discharges ruining our rivers and seas, putting a risk to our health, and nothing has been done to resolve it. Instead, water company bosses have been paid millions, shareholders paid billions and the public left with paying more to fix the problem.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bills will rise despite a boycott growing in the UK as more and more people decide to withhold the sewage element of their water bills. One woman, Caz Dennett, from Weymouth in Dorset is refusing to pay sewerage charges from Wessex Water because of its “poor performance and appalling pollution record.”

The public are taking a stand, fighting for an end to illegal sewage spills, withholding part of their water bills and yet the only news we get is that we are being asked to pay more to tackle the issue. It has always been clear that we are not being listened to but this just emphasises that fact.

There is the argument that yes the public will have to foot some of the bill to invest and upgrade our sewer networks. But what about the fact that water company bosses and its shareholders are earning millions, and billions of pounds respectively? And water companies continue to be fined for sewage spills? For example Anglian Water was fined record £2.65m last year after dumping sewage into North Sea - equivalent of three 50m swimming pools. A Surfers Against Sewage report released last year found waste was dumped into UK rivers and seas almost 400,000 times in 2022.