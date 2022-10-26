Elon Musk is said to be on the verge of completing his takeover of Twitter

Elon Musk is one of the most well known billionaires on the planet with a net worth which surpasses those of Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

Musk has become a household name as a result of his electric car company Tesla and his space exploration company SpaceX. His latest business venture could see him purchase the social media platform Twitter.

But has Elon Musk had his Twitter account suspended and what is the current situation regarding his bid to buy Twitter?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is one of the most well known billionaires on the planet (Getty Images)

Has Elon Musk had his Twitter account suspended?

Elon Musk has proven to be a figure that divides opinion, particularly on social media. Some idolise the billionaire for his maverick style, whereas others have criticised him for his controversial views such as downplaying the severity of Covid-19.

The billionaire’s most recent controversy occurred on Twitter when he received widespread criticism for running a poll on how to secure peace in Ukraine. However, despite the rumours Elon Musk has not had his Twitter account suspended and his account remains active at @ElonMusk .

Where did the rumours come from?

Rumours emerged on Twitter on Tuesday 25 October when a user @dinosaurs1969 tweeted “Made some calls.”

Beneath the caption he had a picture of a verified account with the handle EIon Musk which suggested that the Tesla billionaire had been banned from using the social media platform.

The tweet tricked thousands of users and attracted widespread attention on social media with over 10,000 retweets and over 194,000 likes.

One user commented: “said "this isn’t real" clicked the account and i am flabbergasted. While another user commented “How can Elon Musk get suspended when he owns Twitter?”

Another posted in the replies: “This is not original id. elonmusk not eIonmusk (capital letter i can’t be L)”

Is Elon Musk buying Twitter?

Elon Musk is currently under federal investigation following his £44 billion pound bid to purchase Twitter.

Musk revealed in April 2022 that he had bought the social media company before pulling out of the bid in July due to a disagreement over the amount of spam accounts on the site.

Twitter subsequently took the billionaire businessman to court in July to hold him accountable for the agreement. The outcome of the trial saw Musk agree to buy the company at the previously agreed price.

According to the Guardian , judge Kathaleen McCormick has given Elon Musk a deadline until 28 October to complete his purchase of Twitter or else he will return to court with the social media platform soon after.