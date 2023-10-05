This week The Reset Room podcast looks at the right ingredients for success

Have you ever considered what kind of actions and mindset are needed to get to the top? Get the answers from the experts.

Series three of the award-winning podcast The Reset Room returns this week and considers what it takes to succeed in business and life. Life coach and resident expert Amana Walker joins me to share her great experience and insight into what we need to do to get on.

Amana tells us, “In either work or sport it’s when you are consistently outperforming whatever your role is. You go over and above what is expected of you, producing results at a pace and beating your competitors.”

Amana Walker is the resident expert on this episode of The Reset Room

Amana goes on to explain that high performers have some key behaviours; they are tireless in their pursuit of success, they are good at reviewing their performance and learning from that as well as being extremely hard working. She says they are invariably good at ‘bouncing back’.

Amana shares more insight around how high performers require support from others and need to avoid burnout. Later in the episode Amana also gives a listener advice on how to deal with her frustration at work due to a manager who overloads her with work.

In this new series, topics we will cover include ‘Seasonal Affective Disorder’, ‘Physical actions to improve the mind’’ and ‘how to apply an athlete’s mindset to everyday life’. Our experts in life coaching and personal development have years of experience in helping people in all walks of life achieve and perform to the best of their potential. In each episode we’ll also get you, the listeners, on board by answering your questions and assisting you with the challenges you face on an everyday basis.

The Reset Room will be available wherever you get your podcasts

