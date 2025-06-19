Cracking open a cold one? Not here you’re not! Popular spots where drinking is banned

Mash Gang

Nothing screams British Summer like soaking up the sun outdoors with a drink in hand – whether it’s at the park, the beach, or tending to the BBQ.

But before you crack open something boozy in your favourite spot, you might want to check if you’re breaking the law and swap the booze for something alcohol free.

In many places across the UK, local rules mean that sip could land you with a hefty fine, with local councils enforcing Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) and handing out fines for alcohol-related anti-social behaviour. In 2023, councils across England and Wales handed out over 19,000 fines for PSPO breaches – a 42% rise from the previous year – with public drinking ranked as the second most common offence.

Interest in rules around public drinking is on the rise, with Google searches for: ‘is public drinking illegal’ spiking by over 400% in the past quarter, showing just how many people are unsure where they stand.

Alcohol free beer brand Mash Gang, have highlighted some of the most popular summer gathering spaces across the UK, which could land you in hot water if you opt for that alcoholic drink.

Beaches

With the weather warming up and summer right around the corner, a trip to the seaside with friends and family may be tempting. But before you pack the picnic and chilled drinks, it’s worth checking the local rules.

Most people don’t know it but many beaches in the UK actually have a ban on alcohol consumption. From Scarborough and Bournemouth, local councils have introduced Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) that give authorities the power to fine people drinking in certain areas, with an aim to curb anti-social behaviour, littering, and large social gatherings.

Public Transport

Cracking open a lager on your commute home? Big mistake. London’s TfL has a total alcohol ban across tubes, buses, and trams – and yes, even carrying an open can could land you a fine. Being drunk on a train can cost you up to £1,000 and might even get you booted off before your stop.

Public Parks and Open Spaces

A outing to the local park may be on the cards this summer, but if you’re planning a BBQ or a few drinks in the sun with friends, you may want to opt for an alcohol free beer instead. In many parts of the UK, drinking alcohol in public parks and open spaces is banned or heavily restricted under local council rules. Areas like Camden and Manchester are known for enforcing these bans, especially in parks and city centres where large gatherings are common during the warmer months.

"A lot of people don’t realise the rules until it’s too late," said Mike Baggs, founder of Mash Gang. "We’re all used to having a few beers at the beach or in the park, but being unaware of alcohol restrictions can land you in hot water. Going alcohol-free isn't just about being sensible – it means you can chill out properly, without having to watch your back."

