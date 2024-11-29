Essential tips for running in the dark

Running in Dark

With Daylight Saving Time in the UK and the clocks going back an hour, our evenings are once again shrouded in darkness. For many runners, these evenings are often the only opportunity to train for their next race, marathon, or any other fitness goals.

Running in the dark does come with potential risks, including visibility issues for drivers, slippery surfaces caused by fallen leaves, and overall safety concerns—especially for women.

However, the experts at realbuzz want to reassure you that with the right planning, appropriate gear, and expert advice, you can still enjoy your evening runs safely and prepare for those all-important marathon events coming up in 2025!

Sam Tomlinson, Qualified PT, Gym Owner and part of the realbuzz running team says:

Plan Your Routes: “Before heading out for your run, take a moment to plan your route in advance. Opt for familiar paths that are well-lit and safe, and try to stick to areas with good visibility. Mapping out your run can help you avoid any surprises in the dark and ensure you stay on track. Consider using running apps that allow you to share your route with friends or family, adding an extra layer of safety!'”

Warm Up Properly: “Always take time to warm up before your run. Dynamic stretches, such as leg swings, arm circles, and lunges, can increase blood flow to your muscles and help prevent injuries, especially during the colder months when muscles are more prone to stiffness. A proper warm-up prepares your body for the demands of running and can enhance your overall performance.'”

Incorporate Strength Training: “Complement your running routine with strength training exercises. Activities like squats, lunges, and core workouts not only help improve your overall performance but also strengthen the muscles that support your joints, reducing the risk of injury. Aim for at least two strength training sessions per week to enhance your running efficiency and build resilience against winter training challenges.'”

Join a Running Group: “Consider joining a local running club for added support and motivation. There’s safety in numbers, and training with others can help keep you accountable, especially during those dark winter months. Many running groups have set schedules that encourage regular training and provide a social element that makes the experience more enjoyable.'”

Set Realistic Goals: “When training in winter, it’s crucial to set realistic and achievable goals. Understand that conditions can be challenging, and it’s perfectly okay to adjust your targets based on weather and safety. Establishing smaller, incremental goals can help keep you motivated and make your marathon training feel more manageable, especially during those colder, darker days.'”

Invest in Good Gear: “Quality running gear can make a significant difference in your comfort and performance. Invest in proper footwear that suits your running style and provides adequate support, as well as warm layers that wick moisture away from your skin. Having the right equipment can not only enhance your comfort during winter training but also protect you against the elements.'”

What to Wear When Running in the Dark: “When running in low light conditions, visibility is key. Invest in bright, reflective gear, including high-visibility clothing and accessories like reflective arm bands and shoe clips. A good headlamp or chest light will not only illuminate your path but also signal your presence to oncoming traffic. Layering is also important; choose moisture-wicking base layers and a windproof jacket to stay warm without overheating.'”

Listen to Your Body: “Pay attention to how your body feels during your training. If you're feeling unusually fatigued or experiencing discomfort, take a step back and allow yourself to recover. It's better to rest than risk injury. Remember, your body knows best—don't push through pain, as this can lead to more significant setbacks down the line.'

How to Stay Safe When Running in the Dark: “Running in the dark requires extra precautions to ensure your safety. Stick to well-lit routes and always carry your phone in case of emergencies. If you’re running along roads, run against the traffic to see oncoming vehicles and increase your visibility to drivers.”“If you like listening to music while you run, consider keeping the volume low or using headphones that leave your ears open, like those from brands such as Shokz. This helps you stay aware of your surroundings and alert to any potential hazards. Finally, always stay mindful of your environment—prioritising awareness can make all the difference in keeping your run safe and enjoyable.”

Stay Hydrated: “Even in winter, it’s essential to stay hydrated during your runs. Many runners underestimate their hydration needs when temperatures drop, but dehydration can sneak up on you just as easily in colder weather. Always drink water before, during, and after your workout, and don’t forget to carry a water bottle or use a camel back if you’re going for a long run. Remember, a well-hydrated body performs better and helps you maintain your energy levels throughout your training!'”