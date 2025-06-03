How much do your favourite TV show homes cost now?

Tell us your news

Experts at Oakridge Remodels found the addresses of real homes used in some of your favourite TV shows, such as Gossip Girl and Modern Family. They found house listings for each of these properties on real estate site Zillow to reveal how much these famous homes are worth today.

The most expensive TV homes

The Archibald townhouse from Gossip Girl

This jaw-dropping property, at 4 East 74th Street in New York, NY, is everything you would expect from Gossip Girl’s Upper East Side elite. Home to Nate Archibald’s family in the show, the property is worth $30,189,300 today.

Charlie’s beach house from Two and a Half Men

Charlie’s beachfront property from Two and a Half Men, located on Malibu Colony Road in Malibu, CA, is worth $13,239,200 in today’s market.

Jay and Gloria’s house from Modern Family

This luxurious mansion at 121 South Cliffwood Avenue in Los Angeles, CA, was home to business owner Jay Pritchett and his family in Modern Family. Today, it is worth $12,028,900 according to Zillow.

Surprisingly affordable TV homes

Dexter’s apartment from Dexter

Home to serial killer Dexter Morgan in Dexter, 1155 103rd Street, Bay Harbor Club in Miami Beach, FL, is surprisingly affordable, at $329,000, according to Zillow.

The Byers home from Stranger Things

The exterior shots for the Byers home in Stranger Things were shot at 149 Coastline Road in Fayetteville, GA, and the property is worth $400,000 today.

Rick’s house from The Walking Dead

Belonging to Rick Grimes in The Walking Dead, this property at 817 Cherokee Avenue in Atlanta, GA, is estimated to be worth $855,900 now.

Arthur Taylor, founder of Oakridge Remodels, has commented: “From the $30 million Archibald townhouse to Dexter’s $329,000 apartment, it’s fascinating to see how much these iconic properties from some of our favorite TV shows are worth today.

“It is also interesting to see how the TV presence of these properties influences their price. For example, the property used as Rick’s house in The Walking Dead was sold for $305,910 in 2008, before the show started in 2010. Adjusting for inflation, we would expect it to be worth roughly $482,200 in 2025, however, because of its fame, it is worth almost double that.

“Each of these homes tell their own stories, and it is great to see how TV crosses over with the world of real estate.”

This information was provided by oakridgeremodels.com