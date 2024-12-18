Mobility expert reveals slip-proof ways to safely walk on ice this winter

slip-proof ways to safely walk on ice this winter

With many hopeful for the potential of a white Christmas this year, the snow also brings in risks like overnight refreezing, which can create invisible and hazardous layers of ‘black ice’—a particular concern for vulnerable individuals, especially those using mobility aids for support.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mobility aids expert Cliff Fee from Mobility Genie reveals the best slip-proof ways people can walk on the icy ground this winter, especially if they need walking aids.

Prepare your walking aids

"Walking aids like canes can become less effective on icy surfaces unless they’re equipped with ice-grip tips. These pronged attachments provide extra stability, but make sure you flip the prongs back up when indoors and regularly check the rubber tips for wear."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maintaining your mobility equipment is just as important as using it correctly. Winter salt can cause rubber tips to deteriorate faster, so washing them off and inspecting them regularly keeps them effective in providing traction."

"Mobility aids like walkers or rollators can slide too quickly on ice, so it’s important to use them with care. Adding clip-on flashlights to these aids can really help to improve your visibility in dim light and also helps you see any icy patches ahead."

Penguin stance

"Walk at a wider and slower pace during winter to stay safe. Taking small steps, pointing your toes slightly outward, and concentrating on balance are all simple techniques to prevent falls."

Slip-proof around your home

"Safety-proofing the area around your home with salt, sand, or grit and clearing snow regularly will reduce the risk of slips and falls."

Stick to cleared paths

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Black ice is a hidden danger that blends into the pavement, making it nearly invisible. Stay alert in areas like parking lots and driveways, where it’s most likely to form, and avoid these spots whenever possible.

"Sticking to designated walkways and cleared paths is one of the simplest ways to stay safe. Avoid taking shortcuts, especially in areas covered by fresh snow, as hazards may be hidden beneath."

Additional tips to keep you safe

"Even small tasks like getting out of a car can be risky in winter. Ice often forms in hard-to-see areas between vehicles, so take extra care when stepping out onto the ground."

“Choose boots with thick, non-slip soles and water-resistant materials to keep your feet warm and secure on icy or slushy surfaces."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Remember to bring your mobile phone with you whenever you go out. In the unfortunate event of a fall, you’ll be able to get assistance quickly."

"Handrails provide extra support on stairs during icy conditions. Whether indoors or outdoors, always hold onto a railing to help keep your balance and stability."

Protect yourself if you fall

"While not falling is ideal, knowing how to fall safely is also important. Falling on your side with your body relaxed and your head protected can help reduce the risk of serious injury."