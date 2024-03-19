Nearly a third of adults forget to drink water every day

NHS guidelines suggest adults should consume between six to eight glasses of water every 24 hours, but 15 per cent will go an entire day without a drop of H2O passing their lips.

The research of 2,000 adults, found 32 per cent simply forget to drink while 25 per cent dislike frequent restroom breaks and 18 per cent claim to just be too busy.

Worryingly, 26 per cent admitted they aren’t confident they could spot signs of dehydration, despite many suffering headaches (43 per cent), dark yellow urine (40 per cent) and light-headedness (28 per cent) - which could be indicators they need more water.

However, 49 per cent are ready to prioritise hydration, and want it to be their wellness trend for 2024.

The study was commissioned by Liquid I.V.®, which is launching its Hydration Multiplier® in the UK.

The science backed hydration solution, comes in the form of an electrolyte powder mix as a food supplement and aims to restore electrolyte balance which can be lost through exercise, sport, heat and active lifestyle.

Jostein Solheim, Unilever Health & Wellbeing CEO, said: “It’s clear the UK is ready to take hydration seriously, with half the population committing to improve their hydration levels in 2024, making it the number one wellness trend in the UK, according to our research. At Liquid I.V., we’ve learned from the success in the US and adapted these insights for the UK so that we can support British consumers on their wellbeing journey.”

Hydration shouldn't be a chore

The study also found 18 per cent of adults only drink water because they know they’re supposed to, rather than because they actually understand the benefits. While 20 per cent have no idea how much water they should actually be drinking.

However, 38 per cent report feeling a general improvement in wellbeing (38 per cent), better digestion (33 per cent) and increased energy (31 per cent) when they are properly hydrated. This emphasis on hydration is well-timed, as 62 per cent plan to prioritise wellness routines in 2024 and optimal hydration is crucial for many popular practices.

These practices encompass a variety of trends Brits intend to try this year, including ice baths (10 per cent), meditation and mindfulness (22 per cent), UK spa retreats (15 per cent) and digital detoxing (14 per cent). With journaling (nine per cent), hydrotherapy (nine per cent) and sound baths (seven per cent) also in the top 15 of the OnePoll.com research.

Lori Lauersen, senior vice president R&D, Health & Wellbeing at Unilever, added: “Our study has shown many need to do more for their wellness and hydration, but staying hydrated needn’t be a burden.

“It isn’t just about quenching your thirst, it's about enjoying the taste, it's important for everyday activity and to keep your body functioning. Every part of you, from your cells to your muscles, needs to stay hydrated to work well. So, don't forget, staying hydrated isn't a choice, it's essential for you to feel your best.”

To launch the product to the nation, the brand will be taking wellness to new heights by transforming three pods on the London Eye into bookable wellness experiences.

