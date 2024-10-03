Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

71% of Brits admit to feeling more tired than 5 years ago with 40% of us reaching for coffee to fight the fatigue, but 39% now feel reliant on it and other products to keep us going.

In a time when more of us are working from home and not facing the daily commute, almost three-quarters of Brits (71%) are finding themselves more fatigued now than five years ago with 1 in 4 (23%) of us revealing that we feel fatigued every day.

Research, commissioned on behalf of Lift Activ Energy revealed that almost a third (31%) of us blame frequent exhaustion on work, whilst nearly half of Brits (48%) put it down to poor sleep. Others blame children, news and current affairs and even social media – while 1 in 10 of us don’t know the root cause.

In a post COVID world, 42% of respondents feel that they are working harder and/or longer hours than ever before, with over half of respondents (53%) finding the fact that they’re “always on” exhausting.

With many of us feeling like we are constantly on the go, the afternoon was voted as the most common time for a pick-me up. With 40% of us reaching for the coffee, 18% for a fizzy drink and 29% for chocolate – concerningly research showed that at least 39% of us are reliant on these products.

It seems though, that we have been badly educated on what our bodies need at this time, as worryingly nearly half (45%) of respondents didn’t understand the importance of glucose and the role it can play in supporting our body through the energy slump.

Lucy Diamond, Diabetes Specialist Dietitian for Lift Activ Energy says; “With a worrying amount of us dependent on sugary snacks or a caffeine hit, it is no wonder we are constantly feeling fatigued. Using these types of products causes blood sugar to rise and fall rapidly, which can in turn lead to an energy slump.

“Energy slumps can often be linked to fluctuations in blood sugar levels, which is why people often feel that a sweet snack will help them, however it is important to note that not all sugars are created equal and at this time your body needs the right glucose to fuel cells.

“Whilst a good diet is hugely important, for those on the go or at work, I recommend proper energy clients, which interestingly only 7% of respondents currently use. Lift Activ Energy Boost Chews contain your body’s preferred source of sugar-glucose, along with added vitamins and minerals, it is a much better solution than grabbing a coffee for reducing tiredness and giving your body a much-needed energy boost.”