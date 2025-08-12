Petrol, Farmyards… and Wet Dog? UK Survey Unveils Nation’s Weirdest Smell Obsession

Brits love unusual smells

The survey reveals the nation’s least favourite foods – liver (33%) and smelly cheese (26%). Amid this landscape of quirky preferences, Jelly Belly has released BeanBoozled 7th Edition. Dare your friends to try two brand new flavours – Burnt Rubber and Wet Dog – as well as old classics like Dead Fish and Booger.

A new national survey has revealed the UK’s biggest flavour turn-offs - and it's bad news for offal fans. Liver (33%) has officially been crowned the nation’s most disliked food, closely followed by smelly cheese (26%), olives (22%), and even chilli (15%), proving that not all Brits can handle the heat.

The findings come from a survey of 2,000 UK adults conducted by Jelly Belly Candy Company to mark the launch of its new BeanBoozled 7th Edition – a game that challenges players to sample jellybeans that look identical but taste either delicious or absolutely dreadful.

As well as the nation’s least favourites, the survey also found that over half (52%) secretly adore some downright quirky smells and flavours! Who would have thought that 17% of Brits enjoy the peculiar aroma of farms, while 30% find comfort in the unmistakable scent of petrol.

According to the survey:

Bad breath (59%) and rotten food (58%) are the nation’s least favourite smells

33% say that liver is their least favourite flavour with smelly cheese (26%) not lagging far behind

22% don’t like the taste of olives

15% are not spice fans and dislike the taste of chilli

30% secretly enjoy the stench of petrol

17% like the smell of farms

6% secretly enjoy the smell of Wet Dog and 6% enjoy the smell of Burnt Rubber

With the admission of these quirky preferences comes some doubts around how well the nation knows their loved ones. While 36% of Brits believe they know their closest folks "very well," these statistics might just have them second-guessing.

Bring these questions to life and get to know your loved ones’ even better with Jelly Belly’s BeanBoozled 7th Edition game. The product includes some of the most jaw-dropping flavours you've ever dared to taste, including brand new flavours Wet Dog and Burnt Rubber, as well as old classics including Dead Fish, Booger, and even Old Bandage. It's an exhilarating taste adventure you never knew you needed!

Designed specifically for thrill-seekers and flavour explorers everywhere, the 7th Edition transforms every pack into a tantalizing game of sweet roulette. Each candy colour hides one of two clashing flavours, promising a surprise in every bite. As BeanBoozled 7th Edition rolls into UK stores, Brits everywhere are all set for a rollercoaster ride of tastebud-tingling thrills! It may come to light that, like half (48%) of Brits, your loved ones still have a few taste secrets..

Go on, have a laugh and spring a sweet (or sour) surprise on your mates. Hand them what looks like a delightful pomegranate-flavoured jelly bean, only for them to uncover its cheeky Old Bandage core. After all, seeing loved ones’ hilarious reactions beats any run-of-the-mill dessert.

Jelly Belly's BeanBoozled 7th Edition isn't just candy; it's the promise of shared laughs, unforgettable memories and even closer bonds. Taste if you dare!