Petrol, Farmyards… and Wet Dog? UK Survey Unveils Nation’s Weirdest Smell Obsession
A new national survey has revealed the UK’s biggest flavour turn-offs - and it's bad news for offal fans. Liver (33%) has officially been crowned the nation’s most disliked food, closely followed by smelly cheese (26%), olives (22%), and even chilli (15%), proving that not all Brits can handle the heat.
The findings come from a survey of 2,000 UK adults conducted by Jelly Belly Candy Company to mark the launch of its new BeanBoozled 7th Edition – a game that challenges players to sample jellybeans that look identical but taste either delicious or absolutely dreadful.
As well as the nation’s least favourites, the survey also found that over half (52%) secretly adore some downright quirky smells and flavours! Who would have thought that 17% of Brits enjoy the peculiar aroma of farms, while 30% find comfort in the unmistakable scent of petrol.
According to the survey:
- Bad breath (59%) and rotten food (58%) are the nation’s least favourite smells
- 33% say that liver is their least favourite flavour with smelly cheese (26%) not lagging far behind
- 22% don’t like the taste of olives
- 15% are not spice fans and dislike the taste of chilli
- 30% secretly enjoy the stench of petrol
- 17% like the smell of farms
- 6% secretly enjoy the smell of Wet Dog and 6% enjoy the smell of Burnt Rubber
With the admission of these quirky preferences comes some doubts around how well the nation knows their loved ones. While 36% of Brits believe they know their closest folks "very well," these statistics might just have them second-guessing.
