Study reveals U.S. states where 9-1-1 help arrives fastest when you're in trouble

The Top Ten States With The Fastest Response When in Emergency.

A new study has identified Rhode Island as the state with the highest number of PSAPs per 100,000 residents.

A study by criminal defence and personal injury lawyers at Suzuki Law Offices analysed 2022 data on Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) across the United States from the National 911 Program. The study analysed both primary and secondary 911 PSAP centres per 100,000 population to rank the top states with the highest concentration of emergency response infrastructure.

Rhode Island, holding the top position, has 6.22 total PSAPs per 100,000 residents, 164.7% higher than the national average of 2.35. Ocean State’s population stands at 1,093,734 with 68 total PSAPs in 2022.

Alaska, in second place, has 5.73 total PSAPs per 100,000 residents, 144.7% above the national average. The Last Frontier’s population is 733,583 with 42 total PSAPs recorded in 2022.

Wyoming, ranking third, has 5.68 total PSAPs per 100,000 residents, 142.3% higher than the national average. Equality State’s population stands at 581,381 with 33 total PSAPs in 2022.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Suzuki Law Offices commented:

"Strong 911 infrastructure plays a critical role in ensuring rapid emergency response when every second counts. States with higher PSAP availability are better positioned to provide timely assistance, helping to improve outcomes in life-threatening situations.”

"To maintain and enhance public safety, it’s important for these states to continue investing in modernizing 911 systems and strengthening emergency preparedness. By prioritizing quick response capabilities, communities can reduce risks and save more lives when emergencies strike.”

Alabama, ranked fourth, has 5.44 total PSAPs per 100,000 residents, 131.5% above the national average. Yellowhammer State’s population is 5,074,296 with 276 total PSAPs recorded in 2022.

Montana, in fifth place, features 5.34 total PSAPs per 100,000 residents, 127.7% above the national average. Big Sky State’s population stands at 1,122,867 with 60 total PSAPs in 2022

New Hampshire (6th) recorded 4.73 PSAPs per 100,000 residents, followed by Kansas (7th) at 4.39 per 100,000. Maine (8th) reported 3.97 PSAPs per 100,000 residents, while Nebraska (9th) had a rate of 3.66. South Dakota (10th) documented 3.63 PSAPs per 100,000 residents.

Top 10 U.S. States Where 9-1-1 Help Arrives Fastest State Population 2022 Primary PSAPs 2022 Secondary PSAPs 2022 Total PSAPs 2022 Total PSAPs per 100,000 residents Rank Rhode Island 1093734 1 67 68 6.22 1 Alaska 733583 22 20 42 5.73 2 Wyoming 581381 28 5 33 5.68 3 Alabama 5074296 106 170 276 5.44 4 Montana 1122867 53 7 60 5.34 5 New Hampshire 1395231 2 64 66 4.73 6 Kansas 2937150 121 8 129 4.39 7 Maine 1385340 22 33 55 3.97 8 Nebraska 1967923 68 4 72 3.66 9 South Dakota 909824 32 1 33 3.63 10

The study was conducted by Suzuki Law Offices, an experienced criminal defence and injury law firm dedicated to defending individuals charged with crimes, and aggressively litigating on behalf of injured victims.