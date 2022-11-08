These are some of the best deals available to buy now on the Amazon UK early Black Friday 2022 sale

The most eagerly-anticipated sales event of the year - Black Friday 2022 - is almost here. The actual date of the seasonal sales falls on Friday 25 Novemember this year, but as always, Amazon is treating shoppers to an early Christmas gift, however, by launching their Black Friday sale early.

The shopping giant has already slashed prices across all of its departments, and people can expect up to 58% off beauty, fashion, food and drink, technology, health, home and garden and more. There will be daily ‘lightning deals’ - heavy discounts on specific items for a brief period of time which change on a frequent basis.

Amazon, as one of the world’s largest consumer conglomerates, has the ability to offer huge discounts on the most popular brands that it sells as a third party, but also offers sale deals on their very popular own-branded goods, such as the Echo Dot and Fire tablets.

Amazon Prime Membership - deals now available

At the moment, Amazon is offering special deals on its proprietory media library memberships:

Amazon Music Unlimited : New customers get 30 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for free . Customers can play any of 100 million songs on demand, ad-free, and even offline. Price renews at £9.99 a month or £8.99 a month for Prime members.

: . Customers can play any of 100 million songs on demand, ad-free, and even offline. Price renews at £9.99 a month or £8.99 a month for Prime members. Audible : Get 30 days of Amazon Audible for free . Audible offers one of the world’s largest library of audiobooks, that you can listen to on most mobile phones, laptops and tabelts. Price renews at £7.99 a month.

: . Audible offers one of the world’s largest library of audiobooks, that you can listen to on most mobile phones, laptops and tabelts. Price renews at £7.99 a month. Kindle Unlimited : Get 30 days of Kindle Unlimited for free , with millions of titles, thousands of audiobooks and selected magazine subscriptions on any device. Price renews at £7.99 a month.

: , with millions of titles, thousands of audiobooks and selected magazine subscriptions on any device. Price renews at £7.99 a month. Prime Video Channels: 99p/month for 3 months on selected channels: Lionsgate+ MGM, Shudder. Exclusively for Prime members

What should I look out for in the Amazon Black Friday sale?

Tech and TVs are at the top of most Black Friday wanted lists with big discounts promoted on big screen home cinema equipment, smartphones and watches among other items. There are also savings to be made on a wide range of hair and beauty products, home and kitchenware, kids’ toys and baby goods, as well as clothing and accessories.

Amazon Black Friday 2022 savings at a glance

What are the best Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals?

2 Echo Dots (3rd generation) plus smart plug A modern home £34.98 Buy now Buy now This bundle includes two of Echo Dot (3rd Generation) and one Meross Smart Plug - everything you need to make your home a smart home. You can set energy efficient routines by asking Alexa to turn off any device connected to the smart plug to help avoid unnecessary energy consumptions. You can also ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms and more.

Calvin Klein Eternity Moment for Women Eau de Parfum 100ml Floral budget scent £22.99 Buy now Buy now Eternity Moment has a mixture of sweet lychee and guava, which intermingle perfectly with passionflower and sexy musks. It’s feminine, pretty, contemporary - a stand out everyday scent

Echo Buds (2nd generation) Music lovers £59.99 Buy now Buy now Providing superior sound quality as well as active noise cancellation, these wireless earbuds give you all you need for hands-free entertainment. Echo Buds work with the Alexa app to stream music and play podcasts or Audible audiobooks, all you have to do is ask. You can even use your voice to make calls, set reminders or add items to your shopping list through these earbuds. A quick 15-minute charge will give you playback time for two hours too, so then can be ready to go as quick as you. Available in black or white.

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor A stunning smile £44.99 Buy now Buy now This professional toothbrush removes up to 100% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush - and it starts making your smile whiter from the first day of brushing by removing surface stains. The toothbrush also helps you protect your gums with the 360 ̊ gum pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. It even helps you brush for two minutes using a built-in timer, and it notifies you every 30 seconds to change the area your are brushing.

L'OR BARISTA Sublime Coffee Capsule Machine by Philips An everyday appliance £79.99 Buy now Buy now Enjoy Barista quality coffee every morning from the comfort of your own kitchen with this professional coffee machine. The L’OR Barista System brews coffee at high pressure, up to 19 bar, to ensure true espresso quality. Easily adjust the coffee length of your beverage to your taste preference and enjoy your perfect cup. Every appliance comes with a variety assortment of capsules: 4 L’OR Espresso single shot and 5 L’OR Barista double shot capsules. This machine has been designed to work with L’OR Espresso single shot capsules and L’OR BARISTA double shot capsules, as well as Nespresso(R) Original and most Nespresso(R) Original compatible capsules so you have plenty of choice.

ASUS Vivobook 15 X515JA 15.6" Full HD Laptop A must-have piece of tech £329.99 Buy now Buy now Whether it’s used for work or play, ASUS X515 is the perfect every day laptop for students, workers - in fact anyone - that delivers powerful performance and immersive visuals. Its NanoEdge Full HD display boasts a truly engaging visual experience. Inside, it’s powered by an Intel Core i5 processor with 8 GB RAM paired with a super speedy 256 GB PCIe SSD, and it also runs with Windows 11.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Mobile Phone SIM Free A fantastic smartphone £999.00 Buy now Buy now This is everything you’d want in a premium, durable, 5G smartphone. Unfold it to reveal a massive screen so you can watch, work and play like never before. As well as being a great design feature, this also helps to keep your screen protected. The split screen also means you can open multiple apps at once with ease on the 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display. It’s also water resistant which means you don’t have to worry about getting caught in the rain. Available in black, green and silver.

Samsung 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV - 50 Inch Family entertainment £479.99 Buy now Buy now Experience stunning picture and sound quality in your own living room with this exclusive 4K TV, available in five different sizes. Experience crystal clear picture, thanks to a powerful 4K processor and Dynamic Crystal Colour technology that provides a billion colour for limitless detail. Coupled with this, enjoy the power Of immersive 3D sound and feel part of the action of all your favourite TV shows and films with an Ultra High Definition 4K Smart TV that delivers adaptive 3D audio. This is an ultra thin smart TV, and on top of all it offers this is also an Amazon exclusive model With Alexa and streaming services built-in. You can make use of the voice command from the moment you take the TV out of the box.