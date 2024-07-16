Amazon Prime Day: 8 best hair stylers, hairdryers and straighteners - from Shark, Remington, ghd and more. Stock image by Adobe Photos. | kiuikson - stock.adobe.com

No matter how you wear your hair, a hairdryer, hair straightners, or a hair styler are a must have beauty gadget - and you can get some top ones for less this Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, so now is the perfect time to improve your home hair styling routine and buy yourself a brand new hairdryer, hair straighteners or a multi-hair styler tool.

To make it easy for you, we’ve rounded up some of the best products available - including best sellers from top brands like Shark, Remington and more.

Remember though, these special savings are live now and continue until 11.59pm on Wednesday July 17 for Prime members - so if you see something you like don’t hesitate to buy. Get a FREE 30 day trial membership of Amazon Prime, click here.

Hair dryers

Get a GHD hairdryer for less than £100, as the ghd Air 2024 Version is down to £89.99. It promises to deliver long-lasting salon quality results, so you can give yourself that professional blow dry feeling every day.

For the best budget hairdryer, look no further than the Revlon RVDR5823 Fast and Light Hair Dryer, which is available for £10.99. It’s available for a small price, but offers high 200w power and quick drying speed.

For a high end product at a bargain price, and also a beautiful colour, take a look at the BaByliss Rose Gold 2100W Hair Dryer, which has almost £40 off (was £65, now £25.50).

Hair straightners

The Remington Curl & Straight Confidence, 2-in-1 Hair Straightener & Curler has got a massive 68% off and it’s now just £39.99. This is arguably the dream hair tool because you can use it to both straighten and curl your hair, so no matter what mood you’re in this can deliver the look you want.

Get almost £80 off the ghd Platinum+ Styler - Professional Smart Hair Straighteners (was £239, now £160.55). These super-smart straightners use ultra zone predictive technology to control the heat more effectively, meaning your hair looks glossy and shiny - and perfectly styled - but is also protected.

Another big name in the hair industry, the CLOUD NINE The Original Iron Hair Straightener can be yours for just less than £150 (£148.15). What makes Cloud Nine so special is that the brand has signature healing minerals, used on their products to seal the hair’s cuticle and lock in moisture for shinier hair every time you style.

Hair stylers

The Shark FlexStyle Limited Edition Teal Gift Set has got 28% off, so you can get it for £229.99. This also isn’t just a 5-in-1 hair styler, it’s also a hairdryer so it’s a real money (and time) saver. It includes auto-wrap curlers, frizzfighter finishing tool, oval brush, concentrator, clips and a handy storage bag.

Shark followed the path paved by Dyson’s airwrap by bringing out a multi-function hairstyler like this, and customers have been equally impressed by it. One reviewer has called it a “game changer”.

For a more budget-friendly option, try the BaByliss Air Style 1000, which is a 1000W hot air styler with four styling attachments to dry, smooth, shape and curl. It’s currently got 52% off and is £35.99, with reviewers praising its value, versatility and portability.

For even more of the best Amazon Prime Day deals, be sure to check out our Recommended page.