This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Apple products are some of the most popular tech goods out there, so it’s no wonder that when Black Friday rolls around shoppers are hoping for some good deals on their favourite brand.

If you’re on the lookout for an iPhone upgrade, a new iPad, an extra set of Airpods or the latest Apple Watch then look no further, here at NationalWorld we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up the best Apple Black Friday discounts available.

Read on for all you need to know . . . and to bag yourself a bargain right now.

Does Apple take part in Black Friday sales?

Strictly speaking, no, Apple does not take part in Black Friday sales. However, from now (Friday 25 November) until Monday 28 November - which is Cyber Monday - when you buy an eligible product you’ll get an Apple Gift Card for a later purchase. Gift card values range from £25 for 2nd generation AirPods and 3rd generation Airpods, to £50 for the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 to £75 for AirPods Max. This means that, while you may not be getting an upfront discount on the product you purchase today if you are a loyal Apple fan and know you will shop with the brand again in the future, then it’s well worth the purchase as you will get money off your next new gadget choice.

Can I get Apple products from other retailers this Black Friday?

The good news is that Apple products are available via third party retailers such as Currys, Amazon , AO and Very. If you’re looking for a new phone, you can also get some discounts on various contract plans which you could use with your brand new iPhone, no matter which model you choose. For example, Sky Mobile are offering 50% off their 60GB data plan which means you save £540 on their 60GB data plan with any phone. You can also save up to £144 on a brand new iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 with EE. Elsewhere, Vodafone are also offering up to £312 on airtime on the iPhone Pro Max or iPhone SE. You can also save £336 on the iPhone 13 on Three.

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday take place every year, and this year are on Friday 25 November and Monday 28 November. They are two days dedicated to pre-Christmas sales, and for many they often mark the beginning of their seasonal shopping. On Black Friday shoppers are offered deals on items online and in stores, whereas on Cyber Monday the deals are only available online. There are always great deals to be had from many brands and across a range of products, including clothing, homeware, technology and toys. The event has grown in popularity over the past few years, and many retailers will launch their deals earlier in November.

What other deals can I get in the Black Friday 2022 sales?

To keep up-to-date with all the best Black Friday deals from a range of retailers and brands, be sure to keep an eye on our Black Friday live blog which will be regularly updated as deals go live.

Below you will find deals which are available on Apple products this Black Friday.

APPLE AirPods with Charging Case (2nd generation) - White - was £139, now £119 Music lovers £119.00 Buy now Buy now This is an AirPod deal which is exclusive to Currys, with a £20 saving off the RRP. With Apple AirPods 2 you can listen to all your favourite sounds without any wires getting in the way, and they’re ready for use as soon as you take them out of the charging case. These AirPods will switch on automatically as soon as you put them in your ears, and they’ll pause whatever you’re listening to when you take them out. You’ll get five hours listening time and three hours talk time with just one charge, and if you’re in a hurry a quick 15 minute charge will give you three hours’ worth of music.

APPLE MacBook Air 13.6” (2022) - M2, 256 GB SSD, Silver - was £1,178.00, now £1,119.00 Tech lovers £1119.00 Buy now Buy now The redesigned 2022 MacBook Air has an improved CPU and GPU, meaning it’s 1.4x faster than the original M1 model. You get up to 18 hours of battery life from a single charge too so you know it will keep going as long as you need it to. It has a sharp Full HD with the upgraded 1080p FaceTime HD camera, so it’s perfect for all your Zoom calls with friends and family, plus a four-speaker sound system will add extra immersion to whatever you’re watching, plus it can support video editing and animnation software too. It’s compatible with your most used apps, from Microsoft 365 to Zoom and loads of iPad and iPhone apps too and it’s all encased in a super thin yet durable all-aluminium enclosure.

APPLE MacBook Air 13.3” (2020) - M1, 256 GB SSD, Space Grey - was £949, now £879 Bargain hunters £879.00 Buy now Buy now Incredibly light and boasting a speedy performance, get your work done anywhere with the MacBook Air (2020). This might be an older model, but it’s still super powerful and is a great choice if you want a high end piece of kit at a good price as now the M2 has been released the price of the original M1 has dropped substantially. At the heart of the MacBook Air is a solid state drive with 256 GB of storage space. So, there’s plenty of room for your work projects, movies, photos and music. This model may not be the newest now, but it’s still twice as fast as the previous MacBook Air, so you can load up your important files at lightning-speed. It will also still ill give you up to 15 hours of web browsing, or up to 18 hours for Tv watching.

Apple Watch SE, 44mm, GPS [2022] - Midnight Aluminium Case with Midnight Sport Band - Regular - was £299, now £289 Top smart watch £289.00 Buy now Buy now This Apple Watch offers all the features you need to help you stay connected, active, healthy and safe. Track your daily activity, plus see your trends in the Fitness app on your connected iPhone. You can also take calls and reply to texts, straight from your wrist. There’s even advanced safety features, including fall detection, emergency SOS3 and crash detection so you can be safe and secure. It’s also up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE2.

Apple Watch Ultra, 49mm, GPS + Cellular [2022] - Titanium Case with Orange Alpine Loop - Small - was £849, now £819 Colourful choice £819.00 Buy now Buy now The most rugged and capable Apple Watch ever, designed for exploration, adventure and endurance. With a 49mm aerospace-grade titanium case, extra-long battery life specialised apps that work with the advanced sensors, and a new customisable Action button - all in a bright and cheerful orange casing. It also offers the largest, brightest Apple Watch display for improved legibility in all conditions, and up to 36 hours of battery life for normal use along with low-power settings for even longer battery life.

Apple iPad 10.9” 64GB WiFi 2022 - Silver - was £499, now £469 Cheapest iPad £469.00 Buy now Buy now AO have some great deals on the newest models of iPads this Black Friday, and the cheapest one available for those on a budget is this one. It offers a striking 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display1 with True Tone, A14 Bionic chip with 6-core CPU and 4-core GP, 12MP Wide back camer, Landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage and Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay. Everything you need to browse, communicate and create on a sleek, lightweight, portable device. This gives you a powerful way to stay connected and get things done.

Apple iPad Pro 11” 128GB WiFi 2022 - Space Grey - was £899, now £859 Ultimate tech £859.00 Buy now Buy now With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity and next-generation Apple Pencil experience, the iPad Pro takes the iPad user experience to the next level. It offers powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16 as well as brilliant 11-inch Liquid Retina display1 with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 wide colour, an M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, a 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide back camera and LiDAR scanner for immersive AR and 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Centre Stage. This is the one for you if you want the best of a brilliant bunch.