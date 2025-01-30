Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everyone’s talking about Beauty Pie but what exactly is it and are the products any good?

Have you heard about Beauty Pie? It seems to be one of those beauty brands that you may have heard of but not 100% sure what it is if they’re any good. The beauty brand also has a huge celebrity following including, Ashley Park, Venus Williams, Holly Willoughby and MUA Hannah Martin.

After recently discovering some of their beauty products - and being very impressed - I’m here to explain everything there is to know about Beauty Pie and how you can now get a 60 day FREE trial.

What is Beauty Pie?

Beauty Pie is a membership-based beauty brand that offers high-quality skincare, makeup, and haircare products at significantly lower prices than traditional luxury brands by cutting out middlemen and excessive marketing costs, allowing customers to purchase directly from the source at "insider" prices by becoming a member; essentially, it's a "beauty club" where you can access premium formulas at a more affordable price point.

How does Beauty Pie work?

The Beauty Pie team work with and source from the world's leading beauty and wellness labs (where most luxury beauty products just also happen to be made). This means members can get a special discount on luxury products.

What are the Beauty Pie best products to buy?

My personal favourite an absolute must-have product from Beauty Pie has to be the Superluminous Under-Eye Genius (non-member £22 member £12). This luminous undereye cream works perfectly under concealer or on its own. It brightens dark under eyes, moisturises and smoothes fine lines.

