Our pick of the best charcoal barbecues for 2022
For most people, especially seasoned chefs, charcoal and briquettes are widely considered to be the best fuels for grilling meats.
Along with wood pellets (see our guide to the best Pellet Grills), charcoal generally produces more smoke than gas because its molecular ingredients are more complex (gas is a more simplified, odourless compound that produces just water and carbon dioxide).
Charcoal is also a much more authentic – and therefore fulfilling – way to grill food. Charcoal barbecues are also generally easier to assemble than their gas counterparts.
Even the cheapest charcoal model will generally grill as well as the most expensive; after all, you’ll get the same results using just four bricks on the ground and a cheap grate.
The main considerations are therefore the quality of the barbecue’s components (an important asset if durability is a main prerequisite), the dimensions of its grill, special features, how good it looks and, of course, price.
Best charcoal BBQs at a glance
- Best for efficiency and durability: Weber Master-Touch GBS E-5755
- Best for value and features: Texas Franklin Charcoal BBQ
- Best for quick lighting and option to use gas: Char-Broil Gas-2-Coal 2.0 330
- Best for smaller patios: Outsunny BBQ Grill Red/Black Charcoal Barbecue
- Best for discerning BBQ chefs: Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic II Charcoal Grill
- Best for speedy smoke-free grilling: LotusGrill XL
- Best for large-scale entertaining: Weber Summit Kamado E6
What type of charcoal barbecue is best for you?
If you tend to burn your food quite regularly, go for a lidded (convection) model which will grill more evenly, less fiercely and a little slower than an open-top brazier-style BBQ.
Lidded barbecues (especially the kettle variety) use a convection process – rather like an oven – to cook the food. The secret is to keep the lid on as much as possible or the convection process will come to a rapid halt.
The lid also prevents the smoke from the fats escaping into thin air and the result is food infused with a delicious smoky flavour. Convection barbecues also allow you more time to engage in idle chit-chat without constantly having to break away from the conversation to turn the food over.
Any model with a lid like these reviewed below can be used in much the same way as a brazier by simply leaving the lid off.
Lump wood charcoal or briquettes?
Most experts will recommend lump wood charcoal over briquettes. Lump wood provides a superior flavour due to the fact it doesn’t contain any chemicals or binders. However, lump wood charcoal usually burns quickly and more fiercely and by the time it’s at optimum temperature, it starts to burn down quite quickly.
Briquettes, on the other hand, take longer to reach optimum temperature but stay hot for much longer. And that’s a good thing if you’re cooking two separate amounts of food or have a lot of mouths to feed. Heat Beads and Weber produce some of the best briquettes on the market.
Weber Master-Touch GBS E-5755
PROS
Reliable grilling method
Exceptional build quality
CONS
Lid doesn’t have a hinge
Weber barbecues are known to last for years, even when kept in the garden without a cover on. That’s testament to the quality of the materials used and a major reason why Weber is one of the most popular barbecue manufacturers on the planet.
Weber’s kettle system is an extremely efficient and reliable way to charcoal-grill food without burning it to a cinder. Yes you can easily grill on it using the direct method of grilling (simple take the lid off), but for peace of mind and higher success, we’d opt for the indirect convention process and grill with the lid always on. This way the food will cook all the way through without scorching it.
The Master-Touch GBS E-5755 comes with a clever ash-removal bucket, an easy-to-use venting system and a 57cm stainless steel grate that can also accommodate a wide range of cooking accessories – wok, poultry roaster, griddle, pizza stone, etc.
If you’re in the market for an extremely versatile workhorse that delivers the goods without any fuss, the Master-Touch GBS E-5755 is a top choice.
Texas Franklin Charcoal BBQ
PROS
Height adjustable charcoal grate
Excellent design
CONS
Some cheap materials
This keenly-priced barbecue cart comes with an adjustable charcoal grate that can be raised or lowered using a simple winding action. This is an invaluable asset on a barbecue, especially for novices.
Why? Well let’s say you put too much charcoal on the tray and its created an inferno that is likely to incinerate anything that touches the grate. Or perhaps you’re doing a long cook, and by the time you come round to putting the skewered prawns on the grill, the charcoal looks like it’s about to die.
With this grill you simply wind the handle and the whole charcoal bed moves up or down by up to eight inches.
Other cool features include a porcelain-coated 48cm x 36cm grill grate with a removable centre section that can be replaced with a host of optional cooking accessories, a hatch for loading more charcoal, a folding side shelf, a built-in thermometer and a bottle opener on the side.
If you always struggle to maintain the correct grilling temperature when using charcoal,
This budget-priced model will soon become your new best friend.
Char-Broil Gas-2-Coal 2.0 330
PROS
Multi-fuel for convenience
Charcoal heats up quickly
CONS
Not the prettiest of models
Awkward to assemble
If you’re torn between cooking on gas or coal or just want the best of both worlds, then how about this two-in-one griller that can run off both charcoal or gas? If using gas, simply turn on the three burners and start grilling.
But when the need arises for some good old-fashioned charcoal grilling, simply reach down to the compartment beneath the burners, pull out the charcoal tray, place it on top of the three burners and fill with briquettes or lump wood charcoal.
Now turn on the gas to light the charcoal using the electronic igniter. It should be ready to grill in about 20 minutes – a lot quicker than the conventional method of using firelighters.
The Gas2Coal comes with an excellent porcelain-coated cast iron grate that measures a very ample 61.5cm x 44.5cm, plus a separate side gas burner for heating stuff like baked beans and potatoes or frying onions.
Granted, this isn’t the most stylish looking barbie in the yard and it takes about three hours to assemble, but it grills very well on either charcoal or gas and is a great overall choice for fence sitters. Also available as a two- or four-burner option.
Outsunny BBQ Grill Red/Black Charcoal Barbecue
PROS
Cheap to buy
Descent size grill
CONS
Some very cheap materials
This budget-priced pedestal model is just the right size for a small patio or balcony and the build quality isn’t bad for the price.
The Outsunny doesn’t come with a side shelf but the bottom rack is rigid enough for the storage of plates and other large items. The stainless steel grate itself measures 42 x 39cm – plenty of space for up to six ravenous guests – but there’s no separate ash catcher so you’ll need to scoop out the ashes after a few sessions.
In the arena of basic budget-priced models, the Outsunny ticks most boxes. It cooks well, it’s compact enough for easy storage and the hinged lid makes it easy to access the food. However, we would advise getting a generic cover for it because the jury’s out on how many winters it will survive.
Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic II Charcoal Grill
PROS
Immense build quality
Grills, sears and smokes
Superb performance
CONS
Expensive
Weighs a ton
Ceramic is delicate
Big Green Egg isn’t the only barbecue company to embrace the use of ceramics. At a whopping 105kgs in weight, you will definitely need an extra pair of hands to get the Classic Joe II out of its large box and onto the supplied stand. Just as well the stand is equipped with caster wheels so you can move it around if necessary.
Once set up, the Classic Joe II is a cinch to use and it cooks food of all kinds to perfection. It comes with a 46cm (18-inch) two-tier Divide & Conquer stainless steel cooking grill which can be split over two different heights, a lid-mounted thermometer and an oven-style gasket that seals in the heat while providing a soft action when you lower the lid. The heavyweight ceramic lid itself is fitted with Kamado Joe’s proprietary Air Lift Hinge for easy opening and closing, and, what’s more, it automatically locks itself to the main unit with a satisfying clunk.
Top TV chefs love ceramic kamado-style BBQs like this because they’re able to go up to a phenomenal 399˚C – brilliant for searing steaks – while the amazing insulation properties of ceramic means they’ll stay hot for hours at around 105˚C, the optimum temperature for low-and-slow smoking.
If you’re a serious barbecue chef with the financial wherewithal to splash out on one of the best charcoal BBQs money can buy, the Classic Joe II is the model for you.
LotusGrill XL
PROS
Smokeless grilling
Fan-assisted for speedy lighting
CONS
Not entirely smokeless
The German-made LotusGrill XL is one of the most strikingly designed charcoal models on the market.
It’s also one of the only barbecues in the world to come equipped with an adjustable battery-powered fan that genuinely makes a huge difference when it comes to light-up time.
Not only does the fan speed up the charcoal burning procedure (it takes just five to 10 minutes for the coals to reach optimum temperature), but the charcoal produces a lot less smoke in the process. And that’s a good thing if you have awkward neighbours.
The 43.5cm stainless steel grill itself features a centrally-located circular plate – a griddle, basically – that prevents fats from hitting the coals directly beneath, reducing smoke and flareups in the process.
Aside from this handsome model, LotusGrill also produces a smaller portable version (LotusGrill Mini) for camping and balcony or table-top use.
Weber Summit Kamado E6
PROS
Huge size
Double skin wall
Great for smoking, too
CONS
Too big for most of us
Takes a while to assemble
This multi-faceted barbecue from Weber adopts the Japanese Kamado method of grilling (both direct or indirect), searing, slow-and-low smoking and roasting, and features a steel double wall and a brilliant sprung lid with an oven-style gasket that seals in the heat for up to five hours on a single dose of charcoal.
The Summit takes about 90 minutes to assemble and, as to be expected from Weber, the build quality is exemplary.
It’s superbly designed, too, and comes with an excellent vent system that allows you to make fine adjustments to the airflow.
The huge 61cm stainless steel grilling grate also features a removable centre section for adding optional accessories from Weber’s Gourmet range. Just below it is an aluminium deflector dish designed for flare-free indirect cooking.
The summit performed exceptionally well in our test, retaining its temperature for a staggeringly long time. In fact, a single self-lighting bag of cheap lump wood charcoal remained at a temperature of around 350˚C for just over four hours.
If you’re after an extremely well-designed model that really does it all, then look no further than this solidly built and highly commendable behemoth.