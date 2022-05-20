Fire up the coals and get grilling with one of these brilliant charcoal barbecues for summer 2022

Our pick of the best charcoal barbecues for 2022

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

For most people, especially seasoned chefs, charcoal and briquettes are widely considered to be the best fuels for grilling meats.

Along with wood pellets (see our guide to the best Pellet Grills), charcoal generally produces more smoke than gas because its molecular ingredients are more complex (gas is a more simplified, odourless compound that produces just water and carbon dioxide).

Charcoal is also a much more authentic – and therefore fulfilling – way to grill food. Charcoal barbecues are also generally easier to assemble than their gas counterparts.

Even the cheapest charcoal model will generally grill as well as the most expensive; after all, you’ll get the same results using just four bricks on the ground and a cheap grate.

The main considerations are therefore the quality of the barbecue’s components (an important asset if durability is a main prerequisite), the dimensions of its grill, special features, how good it looks and, of course, price.

Best charcoal BBQs at a glance

What type of charcoal barbecue is best for you?

If you tend to burn your food quite regularly, go for a lidded (convection) model which will grill more evenly, less fiercely and a little slower than an open-top brazier-style BBQ.

Lidded barbecues (especially the kettle variety) use a convection process – rather like an oven – to cook the food. The secret is to keep the lid on as much as possible or the convection process will come to a rapid halt.

The lid also prevents the smoke from the fats escaping into thin air and the result is food infused with a delicious smoky flavour. Convection barbecues also allow you more time to engage in idle chit-chat without constantly having to break away from the conversation to turn the food over.

Any model with a lid like these reviewed below can be used in much the same way as a brazier by simply leaving the lid off.

Lump wood charcoal or briquettes?

Most experts will recommend lump wood charcoal over briquettes. Lump wood provides a superior flavour due to the fact it doesn’t contain any chemicals or binders. However, lump wood charcoal usually burns quickly and more fiercely and by the time it’s at optimum temperature, it starts to burn down quite quickly.

Briquettes, on the other hand, take longer to reach optimum temperature but stay hot for much longer. And that’s a good thing if you’re cooking two separate amounts of food or have a lot of mouths to feed. Heat Beads and Weber produce some of the best briquettes on the market.

Weber Master-Touch GBS E-5755 Weber Master-Touch GBS E-5750 £287.00 efficiency and durability 5/5 PROS Reliable grilling method Exceptional build quality CONS Lid doesn’t have a hinge Weber barbecues are known to last for years, even when kept in the garden without a cover on. That’s testament to the quality of the materials used and a major reason why Weber is one of the most popular barbecue manufacturers on the planet. Weber’s kettle system is an extremely efficient and reliable way to charcoal-grill food without burning it to a cinder. Yes you can easily grill on it using the direct method of grilling (simple take the lid off), but for peace of mind and higher success, we’d opt for the indirect convention process and grill with the lid always on. This way the food will cook all the way through without scorching it. The Master-Touch GBS E-5755 comes with a clever ash-removal bucket, an easy-to-use venting system and a 57cm stainless steel grate that can also accommodate a wide range of cooking accessories – wok, poultry roaster, griddle, pizza stone, etc. If you’re in the market for an extremely versatile workhorse that delivers the goods without any fuss, the Master-Touch GBS E-5755 is a top choice. Buy now

Texas Franklin Charcoal BBQ Texas Franklin Charcoal BBQ £180.00 value 4.5/5 PROS Height adjustable charcoal grate Excellent design CONS Some cheap materials This keenly-priced barbecue cart comes with an adjustable charcoal grate that can be raised or lowered using a simple winding action. This is an invaluable asset on a barbecue, especially for novices. Why? Well let’s say you put too much charcoal on the tray and its created an inferno that is likely to incinerate anything that touches the grate. Or perhaps you’re doing a long cook, and by the time you come round to putting the skewered prawns on the grill, the charcoal looks like it’s about to die. With this grill you simply wind the handle and the whole charcoal bed moves up or down by up to eight inches. Other cool features include a porcelain-coated 48cm x 36cm grill grate with a removable centre section that can be replaced with a host of optional cooking accessories, a hatch for loading more charcoal, a folding side shelf, a built-in thermometer and a bottle opener on the side. If you always struggle to maintain the correct grilling temperature when using charcoal, This budget-priced model will soon become your new best friend. Buy now

Char-Broil Gas-2-Coal 2.0 330 Char-Broil Gas-2-Coal 2.0 330 £529.99 quick lighting and option to use gas 3.5/5 PROS Multi-fuel for convenience Charcoal heats up quickly CONS Not the prettiest of models Awkward to assemble If you’re torn between cooking on gas or coal or just want the best of both worlds, then how about this two-in-one griller that can run off both charcoal or gas? If using gas, simply turn on the three burners and start grilling. But when the need arises for some good old-fashioned charcoal grilling, simply reach down to the compartment beneath the burners, pull out the charcoal tray, place it on top of the three burners and fill with briquettes or lump wood charcoal. Now turn on the gas to light the charcoal using the electronic igniter. It should be ready to grill in about 20 minutes – a lot quicker than the conventional method of using firelighters. The Gas2Coal comes with an excellent porcelain-coated cast iron grate that measures a very ample 61.5cm x 44.5cm, plus a separate side gas burner for heating stuff like baked beans and potatoes or frying onions. Granted, this isn’t the most stylish looking barbie in the yard and it takes about three hours to assemble, but it grills very well on either charcoal or gas and is a great overall choice for fence sitters. Also available as a two- or four-burner option. Buy now

Outsunny BBQ Grill Red/Black Charcoal Barbecue Outsunny BBQ Grill Red/Black Charcoal Barbecue £9943.00 smaller patios 3/5 PROS Cheap to buy Descent size grill CONS Some very cheap materials This budget-priced pedestal model is just the right size for a small patio or balcony and the build quality isn’t bad for the price. The Outsunny doesn’t come with a side shelf but the bottom rack is rigid enough for the storage of plates and other large items. The stainless steel grate itself measures 42 x 39cm – plenty of space for up to six ravenous guests – but there’s no separate ash catcher so you’ll need to scoop out the ashes after a few sessions. In the arena of basic budget-priced models, the Outsunny ticks most boxes. It cooks well, it’s compact enough for easy storage and the hinged lid makes it easy to access the food. However, we would advise getting a generic cover for it because the jury’s out on how many winters it will survive. Buy now

Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic II Charcoal Grill Kamado Joe KJ23RHC Classic II Charcoal Grill £1199.00 discerning BBQ chefs 5/5 PROS Immense build quality Grills, sears and smokes Superb performance CONS Expensive Weighs a ton Ceramic is delicate Big Green Egg isn’t the only barbecue company to embrace the use of ceramics. At a whopping 105kgs in weight, you will definitely need an extra pair of hands to get the Classic Joe II out of its large box and onto the supplied stand. Just as well the stand is equipped with caster wheels so you can move it around if necessary. Once set up, the Classic Joe II is a cinch to use and it cooks food of all kinds to perfection. It comes with a 46cm (18-inch) two-tier Divide & Conquer stainless steel cooking grill which can be split over two different heights, a lid-mounted thermometer and an oven-style gasket that seals in the heat while providing a soft action when you lower the lid. The heavyweight ceramic lid itself is fitted with Kamado Joe’s proprietary Air Lift Hinge for easy opening and closing, and, what’s more, it automatically locks itself to the main unit with a satisfying clunk. Top TV chefs love ceramic kamado-style BBQs like this because they’re able to go up to a phenomenal 399˚C – brilliant for searing steaks – while the amazing insulation properties of ceramic means they’ll stay hot for hours at around 105˚C, the optimum temperature for low-and-slow smoking. If you’re a serious barbecue chef with the financial wherewithal to splash out on one of the best charcoal BBQs money can buy, the Classic Joe II is the model for you. Buy now

LotusGrill XL LotusGrill XL £225.00 speedy smoke-free grilling 4/5 PROS Smokeless grilling Fan-assisted for speedy lighting CONS Not entirely smokeless The German-made LotusGrill XL is one of the most strikingly designed charcoal models on the market. It’s also one of the only barbecues in the world to come equipped with an adjustable battery-powered fan that genuinely makes a huge difference when it comes to light-up time. Not only does the fan speed up the charcoal burning procedure (it takes just five to 10 minutes for the coals to reach optimum temperature), but the charcoal produces a lot less smoke in the process. And that’s a good thing if you have awkward neighbours. The 43.5cm stainless steel grill itself features a centrally-located circular plate – a griddle, basically – that prevents fats from hitting the coals directly beneath, reducing smoke and flareups in the process. Aside from this handsome model, LotusGrill also produces a smaller portable version (LotusGrill Mini) for camping and balcony or table-top use. Buy now