The best desk chairs: Ergonomic options to help with back support that will look stylish in your home office

The best chairs for your home office

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

While the official work from home directive from the government is coming to an end, many of us will still continue to adopt a flexible working pattern and continue to do our work from our home offices. One of the most important parts of your home office set up is the desk chair you choose. We spend upwards of eight hours a day sat at our desks, so it’s we need to make sure we are sitting comfortably.

If you don’t sit on the right chair then not only will you quickly feel uncomfortable, but in the long term you could end up with back pain.

According to the NHS website, there are numerous ways to ensure you sit at your desk correctly. When it comes to your chair, they advise that you need to adjust your chair height so you can use the keyboard with your wrists and forearms straight and level with the floor.

Doctors say that a correctly adjusted chair will reduce the strain on your back.

What do I need to look for in an office chair?

A good office chair will strike the balance between functionality and style. Chairs with padding and a good amount of lumbar support will support the natural shape of your spine while also ensuring you are keeping a good, healthy posture.

An adjustable chair that you can change the height, back and tilt of, is essential. This means that not only will the chair be suitable for multiple people, which is ideal if you are sharing your workspace with a family member, but also that it can be moved to suit your needs.

Of course a key factor of the chair you choose is the price point, but the good news is their are some brilliant ergonomic options across all price points and you don’t have to spend a lot to get a supportive chair.

What does it mean if a chair is ergonomic?

The requirements of ergonomic chairs are seen in most office chairs. They are a swivel base, seat height adjustment, five-spoke wheelbase and arm support adjustment.

If you are working from home on a regular basis then it’s a good idea to invest in a good office chair so that you will feel happy and comfortable all throughout your working day - and crucially you won’t end up with health issues.

We’ve rounded up six of the best ones below.

What else can I buy for my home office?

Once you’ve got your chair sorted you’re going to need a good desk to work on. We’ve scoured the stores and pulled together a guide to best home office desks.

Bishop Ergonomic Faux Leather Executive Chair ultimate luxury £94.99 Buy now Buy now Created with comfort in mind, this ergonomic chair features a pneumatic seat height adjustment, a 360 degree swivel base and 5 sturdy castor wheels for easy manoeuvrability. There’s plush foam padding on the seat and backrest, along with faux leather fabric upholstery, so you’ll get all the support you need while maintining top style points. Available in black or brown. Self assembly is required.

Ergonomic Black Mesh Office Chair by Eliza Tinsley head and back support £176.00 Buy now Buy now This executive chair offers supreme comfort and support with a multi-adjustable lumbar function, as well as a breathable seat pad and mesh back. It has multiple adjustable elements so it can be tailored to the user’s own personal preference, with padded height adjustable arms and headrest. The chair features weight tension control and gas-lift height adjustment, so you can be sure every part of your body is supported and you’re as comfy as possible as you work from morning till evening. Self assembly is required.

TEKNIK Ergo Twin 2900BLK Fabric Operator Chair value for money £89.00 Buy now Buy now Stay comfortable during working hours with this simple chair. The ergonomic, padded seat keeps you comfortable throughout the day, even if you end up doing over-time. You can adjust the height of the seat with the gas-lift mechanism so you can keep a healthy posture for hours - and that means no achy back when you get up from your desk. You can also add optional adjustable armrests which are sold separately.

BASETBL Executive Office Chair, Ergonomic Computer Desk Chair reasonably priced £135.00 Buy now Buy now This chair offers an ergonomic design and trendy style all in one, and for a very reasonable price. The chair is firm, yet comfortable and the backrest is high, giving full support to your back. It has a rocking function and a back tilt function to relieve stress. The seat and back rest have high resilience foam, covered in a soft grey gabric, so it can support you during hours of working with no fatigue. Self assembly is required.

Croft Office Chair alleviating back pain £125.00 Buy now Buy now With its distinctive shape and moulded frame, this chair features a high quality mesh backrest for added breathability and a generously padded seat. Complete with height adjustment, tilt mechanism and tension control this chair is easy to adjust so you can maximise your comfort and support. It has a unique shape that looks inviting, you’ll want to sink in to this but it will still give you are the support you need hour after hour. It’s now in the sale too so you can get it for a great, reduced price. Available in black or grey. Self assembly is required