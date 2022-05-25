Best men’s hiking shorts 2022 from Fjallraven, Rab, Montane

As the summer months draw closer and the weather heats up, traditional walking trousers can often be too hot and too heavy for long days out and about.

If you’re finding yourself shedding layers out on the trail, a good pair of walking shorts might be just what you’re looking for.

The key selling point with hiking shorts is their versatility. Firstly, they generally are made of incredibly lightweight, fast-drying fabric, which gives you added movement and momentum in tough environments.

Secondly, they’re often wind-proof and have a protective layer of water-resistance, which means anything in your pockets will stay safe and dry.

Thirdly, they are often suitable for a huge range of uses - from everyday wear to even swimming - so they’re a great addition to our outdoor kit and are something that you’ll probably find yourself coming back to time and again.

Best men’s hiking shorts at a glance

In this article, we’ve reviewed some of the best on the market at the moment - many of which would be comfortable for days of wear on larger adventures as well as just packing as a comfortable, quick-drying alternative to longer trousers.

Price-wise, we’ve featured a range, but it’s worth trying on a few pairs and for our money, spending a little more on technical fabric that’s optimised for outdoor use.

You can go cheaper, but the lower to mid-range options we’ve featured here offer all the benefits of performance trekking trousers in a smaller package.

Fjallraven Keb Shorts Fjallraven Keb Shorts £117.00 technical shorts 4.5/5 For longer treks in more challenging conditions, the Keb shorts are part of Fjallraven’s long line of excellent outdoor wear and although come at a premium, are highly recommended for hikes in more challenging conditions. We liked the fact they have generous pockets that can be secured with buttons and they come with a choice of four attractive colours. Buy now

Montane Men’s Terra Alpine Shorts Montane Men’s Terra Alpine Shorts £58.00 comfort 4/5 The stretchiness of the men’s Terra Alpine shorts mean that they’re ideal for more strenuous activities like hiking in rough terrain or even climbing. Designed for high-step movement, they’re a comfortable and easy to wear option. We also liked the two zipped pockets to keep things ultra-secure if you’re in more challenging terrain. They’re also great for weight-saving, as the stretch fabric feels light to wear and pack away. Buy now

Rab Men’s Momentum Shorts Rab Men’s Momentum Shorts £50.00 fast drying 5/5 As well as being good value for money, these Rab shorts are perfect for changeable mountain conditions, as they feature a very lightweight quick-drying fabric that is well suited to a range of different conditions. Easy to pack, stretchy, comfortable and durable, they come in a choice of five different attractive colours and feature a zippered back pocket, too. Buy now

Berghaus Senke Stretch Shorts Berghaus Senke Stretch Shorts £39.00 best all-round shorts 4/5 Berghaus are used to making highly versatile pieces of kit for outdoor wear, and these Senke stretch shorts would be our favourite ‘go anywhere’ everyday shorts. We found the fit to be a bit looser than some of the other shorts in the list, which allows for good freedom of movement for a range of activities. Great for hiking, but for climbers we also liked the fact they also feature a chalkbag loop. Buy now

Columbia Titan Pass Shorts Columbia Titan Pass Shorts £65.00 water-repellency 5/5 Part of the larger Titan Pass range, these options from Columbia feature Omni-Shield™ advanced repellency and stain protection, which means they’re well suited to British hiking in inclement weather and will offer good protection through a range of conditions. The zippered hand pockets are a great addition, and the zippered leg cargo pocket adds extra versatility. Buy now

Jack Wolfskin Active Track Shorts Jack Wolfskin Active Track Shorts £55.00 breathability 4.5/5 These soft-shell shorts are another great option for everyday wear, and we particularly liked the ‘Flex Shield’ fabric that offers great weight savings and breathability. They feature two hand pockets, a back pocket and a laminated cargo leg pocket, which adds versatility, and the soft-textured fabric feels comfortable during the skin after a long day on the trail. Buy now

Klattermusen Vanadis 2.0 Windproof Shorts Klattermusen Vanadis 2.0 Windproof Shorts £100.00 premium option 5/5 Klattermusen are making a solid name for themselves in the UK towards the higher-end of the outdoor market, and these multi-purpose shorts are in many ways a cut above the rest. They feature a lightweight, fast drying fabric that we found very enjoyable to wear, but the key difference is the fact that they’re also suitable for swimming, which is a great feature for those wild dips whilst out on a hike. Some of the best all round lightweight hiking shorts we tested. Buy now