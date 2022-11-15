Ninja has become a market leader in the world of home cooking - and the brand is offering would be chefs and bakers discounts on their kitchen gadgets for Black Friday

The best Ninja 2022 Black Friday deals - including air fryers and multi-cookers.

If you fancy yourself as something of a briliant baker or a fabulous chef, then a Ninja kitchen gadget is a must-have for you, as the brand offers a variety of devices that will help you cook, fry, blend, chop, mix and more.

For a limited time only this November - as per the tradition of Black Friday deals - you’ll be able to get these top of the range machines at discounted prices. They all promise to help us to create tasty sweet and savoury meals, snacks and treats in the comfort of our own home. As they are so popular, Ninja products do always sell out quickly, especially when there’s money off them - so if you want to secure one of the machines for yourself you will need to act fast or risk disappointment.

The good news is we’ve rounded up all of the best Ninja gadgets that are available in the Black Friday sale - and all the details you need to be able to buy. Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

Are Ninja air fryers available in the Black Friday sale?

Some of the most highly-sought after products from the Ninja range are the air fryers. This is because, amid the cost of living crisis, research has showed that using an air fryer is a cost effective way of cooking. Unsurprisingly, because it’s so popular, Ninja did not launch a Black Friday deal on its dual zone air fryer, (which costs £229), but unfortunately it’s already sold out not only on the Ninja website but also on third party websites which stock products from the brand such as Currys.

You can join a waiting list to be notified when the air fryer comes back in stock on the Ninja website if you wish, and we think this could be the best way of securing one in the future - though we can’t be sure when stock will be available again or if you’ll get one in time for Christmas. Any future discount on the machine seems unlikely right now too due to the high demand for it.

The good news is that although the air fryer machine is sold out, Ninja also produces other machines that have an air fryer function - and some of these are on offer in the Black Friday sale - so you could still be air frying your meals very soon. We’ve rounded up those products below so you can work out which one is best for you.

What Ninja products are available in the Black Friday sale?

There are various Ninja kitchen appliances discounted in the Black Friday sale - and you can get your hands on them right now - from foodi blenders to multi cookers and grills, and also cookware such as pans.

There’s a new limited edition range of gadgets, which all come in a rich and sleek copper colour. This exclusive range follows on from the hugely successful sell-out line of limited edition blue machines which were for sale during Black Friday in 2021. These blue versions have not been available since and Ninja say that you should “consider yourself very lucky if you managed to get your hands on one of these special editions”, which suggests that special edition colours will not be available again once the stocks have sold out. So, if you’ve got your eye on one of the special edition copper machines you should act now.

Shoppers can get up to £50 off certain products in the Black Friday 2022 sale, along with some free accessories. Helpfully, Ninja have also given a price guarantee that the prices of these exclusive special edition copper products won’t change on the actual Black Friday date, so you can be assured that if you buy now you will get the best price. You can also get up to £50 off other Ninja kitchen gadgets.

We recommend that you buy soon if you want to cook with a new Ninja tool this Christmas, as the deals will only be available as long as stocks last. You can also get Ninja kitchen gadgets from third party stockists, such as Currys and Amazon, which are also offering some top deals. The limited edition copper machines are only available from Ninja directly, however.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual discount shopping day which takes place on the last Friday of November. This year, it’s on 25 November. Every year, top brands and retailers slash the price of their most wanted items across a range of departments including technology, homeware, clothing and toys. As it comes around one month before Christmas, for many it marks the start of their festive shopping as it’s the chance to get the best items at the best prices.

We’ve rounded up the best Ninja Black Friday 2022 deals below. To see the full range, you can visit the official Ninja website.

Ninja Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer Healthy cooking £249.99 Buy now Buy now While there isn’t a Black Friday discount on this health grill and air fryer, the modern copper colour is a Black Friday exclusive. It’s now available for pre-order and orders will be despatched week commencing Monday 21 November. According to Ninja, you can save up to 45% on your energy bill with the large capacity grill that precisely cooks with perfect results. The digital cooking probe monitors food temperature for perfect results with no guesswork. This brilliant machine offers six cooking functions; grill, air fry, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate, and it will also cook up to six portions of food so it’s perfect for a busy family household. It’s easy to clean too, with dishwasher safe parts. Your machine also comes with stainless steel skewers and apron too.

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ Food preparation £149.99 Buy now Buy now This 3-in-1 machine is a food processor, multi-serve blender and a personal blender all in one - all in a beautiful limited edition copper colour. Right now, you can also get £50 off the sale price. You can chop, slice, mix, grate and puree ingredients in the 1.8L food processor bowl and make smoothies, sauces, dips and dressings to share in the 2.1L jug. The 1200W motor drives interchangeable attachments and durable stainless steel blades, and there are five automatic programs; blend, max blend, puree, chop and mix. On top of that, you also get a coffee or spice grinder and apron with this model.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid Multi-Cooker Multi-use gadget £229.99 Buy now Buy now This Ninja multi-cooker is another device which includes an air fry function. You can save up to 65% on your energy bill with this multi-cooker, according to Ninja. Unlock 11 cooking functions under one lid, including pressure cook, air fry, slow cook, grill and also two innovative combi-steam mode functions, combining steam with convection cooking for juicy, speedy and crispy results. One pot does the lot. The pressure cook function works up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods, while the air fry function offers guilt-free fried food using little to no oil so it’s a healthy and cost effective mode of cooking. It’s perfectly sized to feed up to four people so it’s ideal for busy family homes. If you buy now you’ll get £50 off too.

Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 3-in-1 with Smart Torque & Auto-iQ Quick and easy £149.99 Buy now Buy now Rethink what a blender can do with this impressive 3-in-1 gadget. It’s perfect for creating smoothies, sauces and drinks, and you can also chop, mix and puree ingredients. You’ll be able to male everything from pizza, bread and cookie dough to homemade salsa and milkshakes. Blend silky smoothies and delicious cocktails in the power nutri cup and then just add the lid to take your drink with you on-the-go. You can also create luxuriously thick smoothie bowls, nut butters, or even frozen yoghurt in the power nutri bowl, and the built-in power paddle and 1200W Smart Torque motor means it can tackle mixtures of all consistencys with ease - and there’s no need to scrape or shake thick mixtures. No stalling, no stirring, no shaking, the 6 auto-iQ programs do all the hard work for you. Buy now and get £20 off.