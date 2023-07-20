You’ll save yourself almost £100 if you buy this No7 beauty box - here’s how

The Boots No7 Beauty Vault for 2023 has been released. Credit: Boots

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Budget beauty fans rejoice, it’s the news you’ve been waiting for . . . the Boots No7 Beauty Vault for 2023 has been released - and it’s amazing.

For those who don’t know, the Beauty Vault is not something that transports you to another dimension filled with make-up products of the future, but it does give you all you need to create some incredible beauty looks at a heavily discounted price.

The budget-busting box contains nine full-sized products from Boots own skincare range, No7. It’s released bi-annually, it’s limited edition and it always sells out fast thanks to the super good value it provides. The good news is that the box is still for sale and available to buy now on the Boots website. But, if you want it we do advise you shop now to avoid disappointment as it’s bound to sell out.

So, what exactly is in the box, and how much money will you save when you buy it? Here’s everything you need to know.

What does the 2023 Boots No7 Beauty Vault contain?

Here’s a list of all nine full-sized No7 products you can find in the 2023 Boots No7 Beauty Vault:

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced DUAL ACTION Cleansing Water

No7 Skin Illuminator – Nude

No7 Radiance+ Vitamin C Daily Brightening Moisturiser

No7 Instant Results Nourishing Hydration Mask - Dry/Very Dry

No7 HydraLuminous Water Concentrate 30ml

No7 Gel Finish Nail Colour - Hotting Up

No7 The Full 360 Waterproof Mascara

No7 Bold Burgundy Face & Eye Palette

No7 High Shine Lip Gloss – Sparkling Rose

To see the products up close, you can watch a video below from the No7 TikTok account:

If there are any products in the box that you don’t particularly want for yourself, you could still take advantage of the great price and then put aside the items you don’t want for Christmas stocking fillers. So, not only are you saving money you’re also getting organised for the festive season (which will be here before we know it). It’s a win win!

What is the 2023 Boots No7 Beauty Vault worth?

If bought individually, the total value of all the products in the 2023 Boots No7 Beauty Vault would be worth £133.

How much does the 2023 Boots No7 Beauty Vault cost?

The 2023 Boots No7 Beauty Vault is being sold for £39.95. This means if you buy it you’ll be saving yourself almost £100 - or £93.05 to be exact. An incredible saving. This makes it the perfect beauty treat for yourself or a lucky loved one.