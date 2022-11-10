Dyson provide some of the most advanced technology products - and you can get some great discounts on them this Black Friday

The best deals on Dyson gadgets, including the Airwrap and Cordless Vacuums, for Black Friday 2022.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Dyson is one of the leaders in the market when it comes to cutting edge technology.

The name has been associated with some of the best vacuums money can be for decades, including cordless vacuums for over 10 years, and in the last six years it’s also become associated with some of the best beauty gadgets too.

Dyson’s Supersonic hairdryer and Airwrap have been sell-out products year after year, and the top of beauty lovers Christmas lists, since they were launched in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

It’s no wonder, therefore, that as Black Friday 2022 approaches people are already on the lookout for discounts on these highly-sought after Dyson products.

Where can I buy Dyson products from?

You can, of course, buy Dyson products direct from the Dyson website - and there are, in fact, some early Black Friday deals live on the Dyson website right now. You don’t have to buy direct from Dyson direct, however, and third party retailers such as Currys, AO.com, Boots and Amazon are announcing Black Friday deals on Dyson products regularly too. That’s great news for shoppers because it means that there’s plenty of chances to bag a bargain.

Will the Dyson Airwrap be on sale for Black Friday?

The Dyson Airwrap is one of Dyson’s most coveted products, a superior hair styling tool that can be used to curl or straighten hair. It’s currently available for a pricy £499.99 Dyson website which makes it a hefty investment in your locks, and so shoppers are wondering if it will be discounted for Black Friday.

In recent years, the cheapest deals on the Dyson Airwrap was available through the now out-of-business Tecobuy in 2020, where it was on sale for £372. Prices may go lower this year, with it being four years since the product’s launch, but we just don’t know for sure. It may be that some of the Airwrap stockists are waiting to launch a deal on Black Friday itself - which this year is on Friday 25 November.

For those unwilling to take that chance, you can buy the Dyson Airwrap refurbished by the company itself for £349.99 on the Dyson website, which is an impressive £150 saving. The product is guaranteed for one year, so you can be assured of its quality. You’ll have to be quick though if you want one of these, as Dyson refurbished beauty products always sell out quickly too. Dyson add refurbished products across their full gadget range at different times, so keep looking at the Dyson refurbished page to see what’s available.

Will the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer be on sale for Black Friday?

The Dyson supersonic hairdryer is also a must-have beauty tool, but it currently costs between £329.99 and £359.99 on the Dyson website, which again makes it another huge investment in your hair. In 2021, Dyson did have a Black Friday deal on its supersonic hair dyer. The less than good news was that the saving came when people purchase it as an additional gift with another purchase and there are no savings to be had when it was purchased outright on its own.

At the time of writing (Thursday 10 November), there are no deals on the Supersonic hairdryer live on the Dyson website or at any of the third party retailers. So, if you are hoping for a deal it is likely you’ll have to wait for actual Black Friday to see if there is one to be had. There are no refurbished Supersonic hairdryers available on the Dyson website - but again keep checking as new products are added all the time.

It’s also worth considering that if you are a Boots Advantage Card holder, you will be able to gain advantage card points - which you can then use to buy other products at Boots in the future - if you purchase either the Dyson supersonic hairdryer or the Dyson Airwrap via via the Boots website, so even if there isn’t a discount on either of these products to be had you will get some extra money to spend at Boots so you do make a saving - it’s just on a future purchase. If you’re not already part of the scheme, you can sign up for an Boots Advantage Card now.

How do the Supersonic hair dryer and Airwrap work?

Both of these hair gadgets have heat settings and temperature regulation, intended to reduce the potential heat damage that regular styling can incur. They might have high price tags, (the Supersonic hair dryer costs between £329.99 and £359.99 depending on the colour chosen and the Airwap costs £449), but this is why - and it’s worth paying more to protect our hair from damage. Over a lifetime of use, these gadgets could help us to have healthier and stronger hair.

What discounts are available on Dyson vacuum cleaners?

If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner to help keep your home spick and span this Black Friday, then now is a good time to buy as Dyson already have numerous deals live on various products right now on their website. Every product below also has a best price guarantee so you have peace of mind that if you do buy now you will be getting the best price possible from Dyson itself, even though it’s not officially Black Friday yet.

Here are the best deals at a glance:

There are also deals to be had on Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners which are live on the Currys website and also the AO website right now - and it seems as though Currys is matching Dyson’s deals. This is great news should the products sell out on the Dyson website you’ll get an extra chance to get these top offers.

Below you can see more detail on each of the above vacuum models, and for more Black Friday deals across a range of products and brands be sure to check out our dedicated Black Friday page.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum Most power £529.99 Buy now Buy now The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum is the most powerful, intelligent cordless vacuum from Dyson’s range - so it’s one of the most sought after models from the company this year. It boasts a High Torque cleaner head with anti-tangle technology to powerfully suck up dust and hair from all floors and provide a scientific proof deep clean. An angled beam makes invisible dust visible on hard floors, while a piezo sensor continuously sizes and counts dust particles – automatically increasing suction power when needed. LCD shows what’s been sucked up in real time too.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Ease of use £429.99 Buy now Buy now Dyson’s most powerful, lightweight cordless vacuum, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute is a great option. It has the latest technology and automatically adapts suction power to the cleaning task at hand, and with single-button power control you can get whole home cleaning with a single charge as there’s 60 minute run time. An angled beam makes invisible dust visible on hard floors, while a piezo sensor continuously sizes and counts dust particles – automatically increasing suction power when needed. LCD shows what’s been sucked up in real time too. If you buy now you’ll also get a complimentary detail cleaning kit worth £65 with this particular model, whilst stocks last, making it even better value for money.

Dyson V11 Absolute Extra Anti-detangling hair technology £479.99 Buy now Buy now Engineered to deep clean anywhere, the Dyson V11 Absolute Extra is a great option for busy households. There’s hair de-tangling technology built in, so you don’t have to worry about hair getting caught in the machine and affecting the performance - great if there’s people with long hair or long-haired pets in your home. The LCD screen reports runtime and maintenance alerts too, so you’ll always know when it needs charging - although you do get an hour of run time from one charge. It’s also engineered with soft woven nylon and anti-static carbon fibre so it’s suitable for hard floors as well as soft ones.