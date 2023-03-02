Thread counts? Linen or cotton? Pricy or cheap? The rules for purchasing a great, long-lasting set of bed sheets to suit you

A great set of bed sheets are the best place to start for a good night’s sleep. Nobody enjoys themselves if they’re tossing and turning because they’re too hot due to flannel bedding, or wrestling to tame scratchy material that doesn’t fit the bed correctly. So what do you need to look for to rest easy? And what sort of price should you be paying?

What thread count do I need for my sheets? What fabric should I choose?

Thread count (the number of threads woven into a square inch of fabric) is worth taking into account, but it’s not all about big numbers, says Robert Lancaster-Gaye, co-founder of Tielle Love Luxury, which makes high-end bedsheets and cloud-like bedding for prestige hotels, including The Savoy.

“Just as a good meal depends on quality ingredients, good linen relies on the quality of the yarn, processing and finishing – not just the thread count. 300 thread-count or 400 thread-count linens woven from good quality cotton will have all the luxe factor you need,” says Lancaster-Gaye.

And if you tend to overhead and throw the covers off at night, you might prefer a lower thread count in high-quality cotton.

Should I choose cotton or linen bed sheets?

Lancaster-Gaye recommends 100% cotton – particularly “long-staple” cotton, which has longer fibres and tends to give a more luxurious feel – over polycotton or polyester. It’s more expensive, but it should last far longer, and won’t cause you to sweat at night.

The two top-quality weaves to look for are percale, which is cool and crisp, and sateen, which feels soft and smooth.

Don’t want cotton? Linen makes a good alternative for a relaxed, natural look, and sheets that are warm in winter and cool in summer.

In picking the best, we’ve looked for easy fastening, a good, snug fit around bedding (with no spillage), as well as fabric quality - across a range of price points.

Scooms Duo Egyptian Cotton Bundle Best For luxury feel at a reasonable price £ 166.25 Buy now Buy now Don’t sleep on the Scooms’ bedding bundles (or rather, do, but don’t dally when it comes to purchasing) - they offer terrific value. An ideal set for offering year-round comfort, these sheets offer restful sleep - they’re so very comfy, managing the trick of being both warm, yet light and airy at the same time (thank you, 600 thread count Egyptian cotton). It’s unusual to get a thread count that high for so reasonable price. We were also delighted that the bedding bundle arrived with no plastic in the packaging, which was a pleasingly eco-touch. The sateen-feel makes these smooth and silky to the touch. With a lightly (deliberately) crumpled appearance, they turn a slovenly bed into something insouciant and chic. Best of all, the texture of these sheets continues to improve wash after wash, both in terms of comfort and appearance.

Christy Sateen Stripe White Best For hotel quality and feel £ 17.50 Buy now Buy now A classic sheet from heritage brand Christy (best known for their luxury towels). The 400-thread count and sateen weave made for cool-feeling, breathable sheets with a smooth, hotel-like quality. It’s soft, silky, but there’s a pleasing body to the fabric. The pillow cases also run a touch large which is great for ease of placing on pillow. Our only gripe was the plastic packaging, which left the fabric with a chemical factory smell that needed to be washed out before use – but all was forgotten once we were wrapped up in them.

Bedfolk Relaxed Cotton Bundle Best For superb pillowcases, cool sheets £ 89.00 Buy now Buy now Stylish, comfortable, cool – these are excellent bed sheets, and worth every penny. They’re cotton to touch, but have the look of slouchy, relaxed linen, which is ever-so-sophisticated. They come in 7 slighly muted colourways - we chose the rust set, a murky red, which was elegant and chic and - we think - timeless. Where they really distinguish themselves is in the pillowcase design - with an opening in the middle meaning there’s no chance of your pillows peeping out in the night. Chemical-free, 100% log-staple cotton sheets.

Rise & Fall: Crisp & Cool Organic Best For sustainability £ 67.00 Buy now Buy now We love the Soft & Smooth sheets from Rise & Fall for doing exactly what they promise (they’re very soft and smooth). But the Crisp & Cool Organic sheets meet the strict ethical criteria for Global Organic Textile Standard certification too (from sustainable sourcing to social responsibility). With a percale weave, 400 thread count and 100% extra long-staple cotton, they still have a luxurious hotel bed feel to them. And the snug pillowcases and easy-fastening buttons don’t spill your bedding.

Tom & Dicks Portland Linen Set Best For great eco credentials £ 125.00 Buy now Buy now There’s a lot to love about Tom & Dicks. A sleep quiz on the website helps you pick which fabric suits you best, then there’s the plastic-free packaging (the sheets come in a reusable tote bag). We liked the cool, natural yet high-quality feel of the Portland linen set, made from 100% flax grown in Normandy. Even better is the ethos: 2 percent of each sale goes to mental health and homeless charities in Manchester, and you can (free)post your box back, filled with old sheets and clothes to donate to the homeless.

Habitat Washed Mustard Duvet Cover Set Best For affordability £ 35.00 An affordable, bright option (which also comes in pink, sage green, charcoal, stone grey and white). The 100% cotton, stonewashed sheets have a lived-in, relaxed look and feel that’s up there with the many similar and more expensive sheets on the market. Good value for money. {{#hasItems}} Best Deals Available {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} £{{ price }} Buy now