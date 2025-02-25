As I work from home every day of the week it was very important to me that I have a comfy chair at home to work from.

I tried the Boulies EP460 chair and I was pleasantly surprised at it. At first I thought it would be a big bulky chair that would be hard to adjust and set up - but it was far from this.

I easily assembled the chair and once I set it up I immediately began to love it. The seat was comfy, you can adjust the armrests and headrests, and it can easily be wheeled around. I feel like I have a lot of support when sitting on this chair due to the back of the chair which supports you up to your head with the built-in headrest.

I have used the chair for over two months now and I have found that it is very comfortable to sit in. It's airy, with its mesh back and seat being great for airflow. You can slide the seat front and back, to make sure your legs sit comfortable, and the arm rests are comfy enough to take your weight on an elbow without feeling uncomfortable.

The chair also has a built-in lumbar support and it is adjustable so you can lift the lumbar and whole back panel up or down. It is a wide lumbar support which makes it even more comfortable as you're not going to press your back against it at a wrong angle.

The armrests go up and down, forward and backwards, and even have three rotation settings. There's also a leg rest, tucked under the seat, that comes out and allows you to kick your feet up. I don’t use this when I’m working from home - but it is a great option to have if you feel you need your legs raised for a bit in between working on your laptop to help with blood flow.

The chair is priced from £269.99 on Boulies - which is a great price for such a sturdy and comfortable chair, with a lot of different features including the headrest and foot rest. The chair didn’t disappoint, and it is definitely worth the investment.