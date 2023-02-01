The most romantic date in the diary is just days away, but you can still treat your love to a delicious meal thanks to the Marks and Spencer two dine in for £20 deal.

Marks and Spencer have announced the menu for their 2023 Valentine’s dine in meal deal.

Valentine’s Day is upon us, and it’s a time to spoil loved ones. For some, food is the language of love and therefore sharing a mouth-watering meal is the best way to mark 14 February.

Eating something special doesn’t have to mean going out, however, but as always Marks and Spencer have made it easy to eat well at home with their limited edition Valentine’s dine in meal deal.

You can buy the meal deal every day up until and including Valentine’s Day, so even if you’ve left it until the last minute you can still get this delicious food.

Be warned, however, the M&S two dine in deal is always very popular with shoppers and foodies alike, so the later you leave it you run the risk that your chosen dishes from the menu below may have sold out.

Why is the Valentine’s Day dine in for two menu worth buying?

The annual offer comes around every February, giving every couple a chance to enjoy restaurant quality food from the comfort of their own home.

For just £10 a head, you can get yourself a starter, main, side dessert and a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drink, thanks to the much-loved Marks and Spencer deal.

Of course, you don’t have to be in a romantic relationship to take advantage of this tasty offer, you can enjoy it with any beloved member of the family or friend.

Don’t forget that this year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday so letting M&S do all the hard work in preparing a tasty meal for your love does sound very tempting. All you have to do is put the various elements in the oven and open your bottle of fizz while you wait for it to cook.

What is available as part of this year’s Valentine’s Day dine in for two?

Here’s the full menu for 2023:

Starters

Coquilles St Jacques

Luxury prawn cocktail (GF)

Cheese and souffle tarts

Duck parfaits with orange glaze

Three cheese bake (V)

Crispy tempura vegetable fritters (VE)

Prawn tempura with sriracha mayo

Mains

Rump steak with peppercorn steak (GF)

Sirloin steak with garlic butter (GF)

Cod with tomato, paprika and sherry

Butternut squash risotto (V)

Herb-crusted rack of lamb

Mushroom stroganoff pie (VE)

Sides

Dauphinoise potatoes (V)

Triple-cooked chips (V)

Rosemary hasselback potatoes (VE)

Cheesy spring greens (V)

Vegetable medley (VE)

Asparagus spears (VE)

Purple sprouting broccoli, fine beans and carrots (VE)

Desserts

Raspberry profiterole stack (V)

Billionaire’s pots (V)

Chocolate melt-in-the-middle puddings (V)

Lemon cheesecakes (V)

Creamy berry dessert pots (VE)

Chocolate and orange brownie (GF and V)

Mini cheese selection (V)

Drinks

Conte Priuli prosecco

Conte Priuli rose prosecco

Conte Priuli Veneto blush

Casa Clos Chardonnay

Gold Label Sauvignon Blanc

Facon Grabado Malbec

Valdemadera Gran Reserva

Pink raspberry lemonade

Fizzero rose

Can I buy the Valentine’s meal deal now?

The 2023 Valentine’s dine-in menu is available to buy in store from Thursday 9 February and will be on the shelves until Tuesday February 14.