Everyone loves a Stanley Quencher Cup - but some balk at the price!

The ever-popular Stanley Quencher Cup has become a viral success story, but it’s a bit pricey. Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield takes a look at some worthy alternatives

The world has gone absolutely mad for the Stanley Quencher Cup. It's the darling of social media, it sells in the tens of millions, and it has turned a 111-year-old flask company into a leviathan heading for a billion dollar turnover.

Predictably, the craze has resulted in everyone else trying to get in on the act. The surprise surge in sales of trendy drinkware has seen a profusion of similar products hitting the market, often looking spookily similar to the £60 Stanley Quencher, but costing a fraction of the price.

Yes, it's possible to buy a product that will make you look like you have one of the hottest products on the market for around a tenner, but is it going to be any good? Probably not.

We thought we'd put this to the test by scouring Amazon for the best alternatives out there, to see how much you have to pay to get a credible alternative to the Stanley product.

The results were quite surprising.

Basing our search on review scores, which admittedly isn't exactly scientific, buyers seem to have been delighted with some of the cheaper tumblers, and some of the more expensive ones haven't hit the high notes.

So here's a quick run down of some of the highest-scoring Stanley Quencher Cup alternatives on Amazon, including special offers we've spotted to bring the prices right down.

Rating: 4.8 stars from 26,496 reviews

The Simple Modern tumbler

The winner is fairly obvious, and it's such an easy one to recommend. As we write this, around 26,500 people have reviewed this 40 oz cup, and it still has an impressive score of 4.8. That's quite remarkable.

It's well priced, especially with that voucher, and it comes in a vast array of colours. Just be wary of the fact the price does vary a little depending on the colour choice, and not all of them are currently available.

Out of all the negative reviews left, and there weren't that many in the grand scheme of things, most buyers complained about colours of certain parts not matching. Apart from that, it's largely all positive.

Rating: 4.6 stars from 343 reviews

The NuFlava cup

Slightly cheaper for the second-highest rated cup in our list, and a bit of a change of style, which some people may of course welcome. This doesn't have a handle like the Stanley Cup dupes, and it has a smaller capacity at 710ml, (a Stanley Cup can hold over a litre) but it has a solid straw lid and the colour choices are quite nice.

Reviewers have praised the performance of the insulation, which is an important consideration, but a small minority said they had problems with leaks.

Generally though, if you like a smaller cup, and you're not fussed about a handle, this could be a great option.

Rating: 4.4 stars from 426 reviews

The Riley Joy bottle

Even cheaper this time, and back to a more closely related style to the Stanley Cup. The Riley Joy comes in eight colours, with the prices varying a little for each one. It's also available in two sizes, and we've included the 30 oz version, but a 40 oz version is available in the same colours for a few quid more.

The handle differs from the Stanley, as it flips up from the side, so it's not fixed. Quite a clever idea for carrying it over a long distance, perhaps.

Most reviewers have praised its quality, but a few mentioned leaks. It's a good score overall though.

Rating: 4.3 stars from 564 reviews

The Uzeth Tumbler

We're going really cheap for the next one in our list. Less than a tenner, in fact. Sadly, there's currently a £4.99 delivery fee, but keep an eye on it. That may change.

Again, there's an array of colours and, again, the price varies a little depending on which one you pick, but this one is very similar in looks to the Stanley Cup and the reviews are pretty strong.

Nearly all buyers were happy with the quality and the performance of the insulation, but a few did complain about a loose lid.

Rating: 4.3 stars from 282 reviews

The Travel Tumbler

Another cup that replicates the Stanley very closely, right down to the pastel colours available, which don't actually affect the price for a change. There were 16 colours to choose from when we checked, and they were all available, which is good to see.