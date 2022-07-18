Need a fan to be at your home by tomorrow? These stand-out models will help keep you chilled in the heatwave - and all come with next-da

The UK is currently experiencing its hottest dates on record, with some parts of the country set to experience temperatures rising over 40 degrees.

Red and amber warnings have been issued by The Met Office and The UK Health Security Agency has issued a level four warning for England.

Trying to keep the house cool during these temperatures might feel impossible, but a fan can help to circulate the air and bring the room temperature down.

Many online sites are offering next day delivery if you’re still looking to purchase a fan before it gets even hotter.

Here’s some of the best fans with next day delivery. If you’re not worried about the urgency, here are the best fans as rated by our tech expert.

Want to stay chilled in your garden? These parasols and umbrellas will provide ample shade, or these paddling pools will allow a low-fi, fun way to c

Swan Freestanding Stand Fan - White £39.00 Very cheap and cheerful 4.5/5 This Swan freestanding fan is a go to staple if you're looking for a fan. These fans help to circulate the air around your room and help to keep temperatures down.

IGENIX DF0029BL Tower Fan - Black £39.99 Currys circulating cold air around a larger space 4/5 A tower fan is a great alternative to to a standfan, as they are able to move more air as it rotates. This tower fan comes with three settings and overheating protection, just incase it gets too hot.

Funme Mini Handheld Fan £17.99 Amazon keeping cool on the go 3.5/5 This mini handheld fan from Funme is perfect if you're looking for a cool breeze on your face. With 10 hours of battery life, this fan is perfect to take with you on the go or sitting in the garden.

DYSON Purifier Cool Auto React™ £499.99 Currys the best fan on the market 5/5 The Dyson Purifier Cool is hailed as one of the best fans on the market. Per our expert review: "Along with its air cleaning tech, the tall-standing Purifier Cool also happens to be one of the most stylish and efficient fans in the industry. Being of Dyson origin, it uses a powerful and very convoluted Air Multiplier to ram the rushing air through invisible vents on the inside of its empty elongated portal. This not only creates a much more consistent breeze without any buffeting, but the whole bladeless assembly is really easy to keep clean – simply wipe down with a damp cloth. The Purifier Cool comes with 10 fan speeds though it has to be said that the highest setting is fairly loud. It can also be controlled using the supplied magnetic remote control or the excellent Dyson Connect app. One of the very best things about this fan is its wide-span oscillating function which ranges from 45˚ to a remarkable 350˚."

Swan 12 Inch Desk Fan - White £39.00 Very keeping you cool as you work 4.5/5 If you're working from home then a desk fan might be the perfect investment. This 12 inch fan from Swan has three speed settings and you can adjust the tilt.

ibohr Mini Desk Fan £18.99 Amazon easy to charge desk fan 3/5 This mini desk fan is USB powered and can just plug straight into your laptop or computer, which makes it perfect to go wherever you're working. It is compact and have a adjustable head so you can get the best cooling effect.

SMART AIR Humi Portable 6.8" Hot & Cool Desk Fan - White £29.99 Currys a cheap, portable option 3/5 This portable desk fan is a perfect option to use all year round. We know now is not the time to be thinking about winter, but this desk fan can also be used as a heater when needed.

Swan Tower Fan £39.00 Very silent cooling 3.5/5 This tower fan has a sleek design and makes minimal noise. The Swan tower fan has three settings and air cooling technology.

COMLIFE Portable Neck Fan £24.99 Amazon bringing the breeze with you 3/5 This portable neck fan from Comlife is perfect for taking the breeze wherever you go. It has six speed settings and is adjustable, so you can ensure the breeze hits just right.

Desk fan with Cool Mist 3 in 1 £33.99 Amazon humidifying the air 2.5/5 This desk fan is the perfect way to make sure you stay cool while working from home. This fan has a humidfier and spray setting to help spread cool water particles throughout the air.