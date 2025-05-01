Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘When my Premium Bonds come up’ was a phrase that dominated every British childhood so we dug into our photo archive to see how it worked, who ERNIE was and even a quick reminder of the legendary Miss Premium Bonds competition.

NS&I started the prize winning investment scheme back in 1957 and the whole nation jumped onboard with the dream of transforming their lives by winning big.

Unlike its more recent competitor the Lottery, Premium Bonds can pay out multiple times without having to pay more. In fact, one lucky win has been handed more an incredible 408 times. Many people have also won the top prize of £1million, although winning the smallest prize of £25 is much more likely.

The system has always relied on an audited random number generator pick the winning numbers which makes the odds of winning 24,000 to 1 for every £1 held in bonds.

Nowadays, everyone dreams of winning the Lottery but my childhood was filled with my mum saying ‘if my Premium Bonds come up’. Here’s a look back through our archives at the money making phenomenon which still makes millionaires today.

Postmaster General Ernest Marples presses the button of 'Ernie' to generate the winning number in the first premium bond savings draw in June 1957 (Picture: Edward MiIlerKeystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Edward MiIlerKeystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

It was one for the gilrs - Miss Premium Bond 1981. They are (from left to right): Sherry Sarac, Paula Doyle, Delia Kay, Paula Johnson and Jane Eccles. | National World

ERNIE was the hardware random number generator. The first ERNIE was built at the Post Office Research Station by a team led by Sidney Broadhurst. This is Mrs Pat Jobling of Blackpool, a machine operator for 3 years at ERNIE, pictured on the new glamorous chrome and all polished ERNIE, toasting it in champagne.

The first Premium Bond to be sold in Sunderland - pictured on November 1, 1956. | se

Call him by his full name - Electric Random Number Indicator Equipment - and people would scratch their heads and look puzzled, but use his nickname - ERNIE - and he commanded respect and attention. This was ERNIE, the Premium Bonds number generator with Catherine Clark of Marton Moss who was the reigning Miss Premium Bonds in 1977

Girls from the Premium Bond Office who took part in the 1977 Miss Premium Bond Personality Girl Contest. From left (front): Catherine Clarke (Blackpool), Pam Cross (poulton), Maureen Holbrook (Blackpool), Janette Lynch ( St Annes), Diane Windle (Blackpool), Lynn Sheridan (St Annes). Back: June Lawson (St Annes), Carol Parke (Blackpool), Paual Robinson (Kirkham), Sandra Dunkerley (Poulton), Elaine Helsby (St Annes), Michele Gibbs (Blackpool), Gillian Brooks (Blackpool). Another 13 contestants out of an entry of 26 work at the Wabreck Hill Offices, Blackpool

At work at the National Savings in Blackpool, 1980. It was a large and popular employer back in the day

A Premium Bonds holder in West Sussex has won a £50,000 prize in National Saving & Investments (NS&I) prize draw for October. Picture by Cate Gillon/Getty Images

ERNIE was loved across the country and people dreamed of winning big. | Getty Images

A section of the staff at work at the Premium Bonds Headquarters, Moorland Road, St Annes as "Ernie" celebrated his fourth birthday

Ernie the Premium Bond Computer, 1956. The designers were Tommy Flowers, and Harry Fensom and it derived from Colossus, one of the world's first digital computers.

British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan (1894 - 1986) writes the number of the first winner of 5000 pounds in the Premium Bond prize draw | Getty Images

Mrs Elizabeth Jeffery of St Annes, a cleaner at ERNIE for 31 years, retires in May 1973. She is pictured with the old ERNIE, toasting its farewell in brown ale.

