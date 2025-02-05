The King has been “deeply saddened” over the death of the Aga Khan, who was “a personal friend of many years”, a royal source has said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aga Khan, who became the spiritual leader of the world’s millions of Ismaili Muslims at the age of 20, has died aged 88.

His Aga Khan Foundation announced on its website that Karim Al-Hussaini, the 49th hereditary imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, died on Tuesday in Portugal surrounded by his family. It is understood Charles has been in touch with the Aga Khan’s family privately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Aga Khan was a long-term friend of Queen Elizabeth II and the pair, both ardent fans of horse racing, watched the sport together at Royal Ascot.

He was the owner of Shergar, the Derby-winning racehorse who was kidnapped from his Irish stud farm in 1983 and never seen again.

The late Queen hosted a dinner party in the Aga Khan’s honour at Buckingham Palace in 2008.

A picture taken on November 3, 2006 of the then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) and the Aga Khan during a walking tour of Altit Mountain village in northern Pakistan. The Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the world's 15 million Ismaili Muslims, has died at the age of 88 | Mike Dunlea/PA Wire

Treated as a head of state, the Aga Khan was given the title of “His Highness” by the late Queen in July 1957, two weeks after his grandfather the Aga Khan III unexpectedly made him heir to the family’s 1,300-year dynasty as leader of the Ismaili Muslim sect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prince and Princess of Wales met the Aga Khan at an event in London in 2019. The couple visited the Aga Khan Centre in central London, where they met prominent British-Pakistani business leaders, musicians, chefs and artists.

Activist and Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai passed along her “deepest condolences” to Mr Khan’s family and loved ones.

“May his soul rest in peace,” she wrote in a post on X. “His legacy will continue to live on through the incredible work he led for education, health and development around the world.”

Tributes also poured in from foreign leaders including the leaders of Pakistan, Canada and Kenya.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “I am deeply saddened by the news that His Highness Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, has passed away. He was a symbol of peace, tolerance and compassion in our troubled world. I express my deepest condolences to His Highness’s family and the Ismaili community.”

The Aga Khan Foundation said an announcement on his successor will come later.