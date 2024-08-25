Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

British soldier, Manuel Alcantara Turner, crowned Mr England and will now compete to win Mr World.

A serving British soldier and King’s Guardsman, who was on duty at both the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the Coronation of King Charles III, has himself been crowned himself - as Mr England. Manuel Alcantara Turner, 22, now has the chance to become the next Mr World.

He beat off 12 other competitors to take the title at The City Rooms, Leicester, this week, after being whittled down from more than 150 entries. Based at Windsor but originally hailing from Whitley Bay, Tyneside, Manuel joined the Army at 16 and said it had turned him from "a boy into a man".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's an absolute honour to win this. I will represent my country well and hopefully make everyone proud,” he said. "I have been based out of Windsor with the British Army and have been since I was 16 but I'm originally from Newcastle.

Kings Guardsman, Manuel Alcantara Turner, has been crowned Mr England | SWNS

"Since being in the Kings Guard I've been on ceremonial duties for the King's coronation and the Queen's funeral as well as the Queen's last birthday parade. In terms of actual soldiering I've been deployed twice to Kenya and have been training Ukrainians.

"This is the first time I've ever done anything like this, so I was quite nervous but I do think myself quite a charismatic kind of guy. I know my work would appreciate it and I checked with them just in case, so time off work will not be an issue [for the Mr World contest].

"In terms of ambitions, it's to serve my country. That has always been my ambition and always will be. All I want to do is lay my life down for England so I think that's pretty deserving for Mr England."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To win the contest, Manuel had to complete a series of rounds, including an interview, fashion shoot and a catwalk appearance, which was hosted by the current Miss England Milla Magee. Milla - dubbed the 'Cornish Pamela Anderson' due to her background as a lifeguard - had taken to her local beach in the hunt for entries after the contest suffered a 'hunk shortage' early on.

Manuel will now represent England in the next Mr World final due to be held in Vietnam in November.