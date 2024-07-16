King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Lieutenant-Governor of Jersey Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd during the King's Parade at Liberation Square in St Helier, Jersey, during their two day visit to the Channel Islands. | Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Queen Camilla was snatched away from eating an ice cream and rushed to safety by Royal security amid a ‘false alarm’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King was also pulled away from an engagement during their visit to Jersey. The incident happened while the Royal couple were attending the ‘expo’ stage of Monday’s tour of St Helier.

Camilla was eating an ice cream when a member of the visit team pulled both her and Charles away. The couple were then taken to the nearby Pomme d’Or Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood a member of the visit team raised a concern, and after investigation, it turned out to be a false alarm.

A full background check was carried out and the programme resumed shortly afterwards.

Charles and Camilla travelled to Jersey as part of their first visit to the Channel Islands – which are Crown Dependencies off the north-west coast of France – since the King acceded to the throne.

The couple kicked off their tour by attending a special sitting of the States Assembly and the Royal Court. The crowd braved heavy showers and roared as the and King and Queen arrived in a purple Bentley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a prayer spoken in French, five of the senior seigneurs of the island paid homage to the King. This included the giving of locally laid duck eggs as a symbol of sustenance.

The royal couple then stopped to greet members of the public as they made their way to the open air expo, an event which focused on the island’s agriculture and fishing industries.

The King was all smiles as he laughed with onlookers, shaking hands and patting their dogs. He even apologised to the crowd for the poor weather – which did eventually brighten up.

Camilla, wearing a blue Anna Valentine silk shirt dress, was also in high spirits as she met the crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King and Queen finished their tour of St Helier with a tea party at the Pomme d’Or Hotel. Guests included veterans, royal patronages and representatives of the emergency services.

The royals will travel to Guernsey on Tuesday, where they will attend a special sitting of the States of Deliberation and ancient ceremony of homage to the monarch, held outdoors on the St Peter Port seafront where islanders can watch the events.

The King is known as the Duke of Normandy on the Channel Islands – dating from when William the Conqueror’s son, Henry I, seized the Duchy of Normandy, including the islands, in 1106.