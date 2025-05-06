Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royals occasionally give an insight into their favourite tunes and it turns out that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is rather fond of a song that is about as American as they come.

Fan won’t be surprised to learn that Meghan thinks of the same song "every single time" she lands in California - and it is a corker.

The 43-year-old former actress tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018. The couple relinquished royal duties two years later and relocated from London to her native Los Angeles. The Royal says she always knew she was home when she heard the Joni Mitchell classic 'California' when she touched down at LAX.

Speaking on her 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast, she said: "When my plane touched down at LAX and I was going back and forth when I was filming ['Suits'] in Toronto for a long time… I would always hear Joni Mitchell’s ‘California, I’m coming home’ every single time in my head, and I would just go, ‘I’m home!"

In recent times, Meghan has turned businesswoman with her As Ever and various deals with Netflix and Spotify, but admitted that she relied on those close to her who could "understand" what she was going through as she started up a new career.

She said: "When I think about big milestones for my own business, As ever…Netflix coming on as my business partner is huge. Just having a global powerhouse that believed in me, and the site selling out in the first 45 minutes of launch – everything, every single piece that we had been working on.

"That told me that customers — people — believed in me and this vision. That's all you really want as a founder. That becomes your proof point that those late nights and the midnight musings are worth it.

"The safety of stream of consciousness with someone who understands it…That is part of that sisterhood and that understanding of, ‘Okay, every day is not going to be the same. Some days are going to be harder to show up as your best and shiniest self. Maybe on that day something really painful happened in your real life, but for your team, that is not how you show up. You can’t."

In previous interviews, Meghan has revealed her wide-ranging taste in music. She said: Asked what she listens to, Meghan replied: "A lot of ‘70s soft rock and a lot of yacht rock and a lot of soul. And French dinner party music."

The family of four will need calming music after a chaotic few days of Royal clashes and court. In an interview with the BBC after losing his Court of Appeal challenge against the government, the Duke of Sussex said: “There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family. I’ve forgiven them.”

However, he said that despite this, communication with King Charles remains strained. “The King won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” he said, adding: “I don’t know how long he’s got.”

The remarks came just hours after Harry lost his appeal over a decision to downgrade his publicly funded police protection in the UK. The case centred on a ruling made by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) in 2020, after Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties and moved to California.