King Charles has fired Prince Andrew's ten-man private security team at his home in Windsor.

An insider has claimed it is Charles’ newest bid to force the disgraced Duke out of Royal Lodge. Charles has long been trying to get his brother out of the 30-room, £30milliion property in Windsor, which Andrew lives in with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The monarch has been funding private guards at the mansion since Andrew's armed cops - costing £3million a year - were removed in 2022 amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. But now Charles has reportedly told the Duke's private security team they are no longer needed from Autumn onwards.

A Palace insider told The Sun on Sunday: “Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away? It isn't a secret that the King wants him out.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Andrew had rejected the opportunity to move to Frogmore Cottage, which is nearby and used to be the UK home of Harry and Meghan. Andrew signed a 75-year lease with the Crown Estate when he moved to Royal Lodge in 2003, making a £1million initial payment. But the King is reportedly eager to generate commercial revenue from the mansion as soon as he can boot out the Duke.

Andrew has reportedly already spent nearly £7million carrying out extensive renovations and repairs to the property. He has refused all requests by his brother to move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage.

The Sun on Sunday is not naming the private security firm guarding Royal Lodge. The firm and Buckingham Palace both declined to comment.